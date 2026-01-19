Indiana Football Gameday Preview: National Championship – key storyline, injury report, how to watch

Indiana football looks to conclude their storybook run in Miami, where they will face the Miami Hurricanes in the National Championship.

The top-ranked Hoosiers dominated Oregon 56-22 in the Peach Bowl, and come into this one with a 15-0 record.

Miami is 13-2 on the season and is coming off a close win against Ole Miss in the Fiesta Bowl. Their only losses of the season came at home against Louisville and on the road against SMU. Head coach Mario Cristobal is in his 4th year with the Hurricanes, boasting a 35-18 record.

Indiana will be looking to win their first National Championship in program history, while Miami will be looking to claim their 6th championship and first since 2001.

Below is the full preview ahead of the National Championship.

Key Storyline

One final test for the Indiana offensive line

When Indiana faced Ohio State and Notre Dame a season ago, there was one clear flaw that both teams were able to take advantage of.

That was the play of the offensive line.

While the unit was very good a season ago, they struggled against the top defensive lines in the country.

Curt Cignetti and Indiana recognized that if they were going to take that next step as a program, they would need to improve, and they have.

The offensive line play has been a catalyst to the Hoosiers’ success, and that was exemplified when center Pat Coogan took home the offensive MVP at the Rose Bowl.

Bob Bostad’s unit has answered every test and challenge thus far, so it is only fitting that they face one of the most talented pass rushes in the National Championship.

Reuben Bain and Akheem Mesidor are one of, if not the best, pass rush duos in college football.

Bain is a projected top-three pick in this year’s draft and has 8.5 sacks on the season. Mesidor has 10.5 sacks on the season and is also projected to be selected in the draft.

When Fernando Mendoza has had time in the pocket, the Indiana offense has been at its best, but the Hurricane duo will make it difficult for the Hoosiers.

Whether the Indiana offensive line can hold up and keep Mendoza upright will be critical to deciding the outcome of the 2026 season.

Matchup History

This will be the third time Indiana Football and Miami face off, with the first two games being split.

The Hoosiers won the first matchup with the Hurricanes back in 1964, 28-14.

Indiana lost the most recent matchup in 1966, 14-7.

Injury Report

Indiana

Stephen Daley – OUT

Kellan Wyatt – OUT

Amariyun Knighten – OUT

Bryson Bonds – OUT

Lee Beebe Jr. – OUT

Jah Jah Boyd – OUT

Brendan Franke – QUESTIONABLE

Andrew DePaepe – OUT

Miami

Malik Bryant – OUT

Elija Lofton – OUT

Daylyn Upshaw – OUT

Donta Simpson – OUT

Xavier Lucas – OUT (1st Half)

Damari Brown – QUESTIONABLE

Cole McConathy II – QUESTIONABLE

Quick Hitters

Who? #10 Miami 13-2 (6-2) vs #1 Indiana 15-0 (9-0)

When? Jan. 19 | 7:30 p.m. ET

Where? Hard Rock Stadium Stadium | Miami, Fla.

TV: ESPN

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network

Spread: Indiana -7.5 per BetMGM

Over/Under: 48.5 per BetMGM

