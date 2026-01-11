Indiana lands commitment from Montana State transfer cornerback Carson Williams

Indiana football continued its reload in the secondary on Sunday with the commitment of Montana State transfer cornerback Carson Williams.

Standing at 6-foot-1 and 165 pounds, Williams made his commitment to head coach Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers after a weekend visit to Indiana. Williams has three years of eligibility remaining.

Williams, who hails from Houston, Texas, amassed 46 total tackles, eight pass breakups and 2.5 tackles for loss in 2025 with the Bobcats. He also forced and recovered a fumble this past season.

The 2025 season was Williams’ second at the college level after he redshirted in 2024 as a true freshman.

Entering this portal cycle, cornerback was a large question mark for the Hoosiers. D’Angelo Ponds could potentially leave early for the NFL Draft and depth corner Amariyun Knighten has already entered the portal, but outside of those two, Indiana returns everyone else at cornerback.

Williams now joins a 2026 cornerback room that features returners Jamari Sharpe, Ryland Gandy and Jaylen Bell, while Ponds’ decision on his future is expected to come following Indiana’s run in the College Football Playoff.

Williams is rated as the No. 795 overall transfer and the No. 91-ranked cornerback in the portal.

