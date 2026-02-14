Indiana Football Offense: PFF grades and snap count for 2025 season

Indiana Football Offense: PFF grades and snap count for 2025 seasonby: Alec Lasley45 minutes agoallasleyRead In AppJan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) celebrates a rushing touchdown with teammates against the Miami Hurricanes in the second half of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn ImagesA look at the Pro Football Focus grades and snap counts with the Indiana offense for the full 2025 season.