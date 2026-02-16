Indiana Football Spring Transfers: Thoughts, storylines on defensive additions

Indiana Football Spring Transfers: Thoughts, storylines on defensive additionsby: Alec Lasley40 minutes agoallasleyRead In AppNov 9, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback AJ Harris (4) reacts after a pass break up by cornerback Cam Miller (not pictured) resulting in a fourth down for the Washington Huskies during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won 35-6. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn ImagesThoughts, impressions and takeaways from Indiana's defensive additions through the transfer portal ahead of spring practice.