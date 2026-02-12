Portal Impact Week 3: Brunner Anchors the Line, Schott Adds a Weapon

By Shannon Griffith | Lead Football Analyst | TheHoosier.com

Indiana’s transfer portal strategy continues to reveal a clear identity: build from the inside out and add versatile pieces that fit the system.

In Week 3 of our Portal Impact Series, we turn our attention to two additions that may not dominate headlines but absolutely matter when you talk about winning football in the Big Ten — offensive lineman Joe Brunner (Wisconsin) and tight end Brock Schott (Miami).

These are not flash moves.

They are fit moves.

And those are the ones that sustain programs.

Joe Brunner: Stability in the Trenches

When you evaluate Joe Brunner, the first thing that stands out is his foundation. Big frame. Balanced stance. Controlled movement. Wisconsin offensive linemen traditionally arrive with strong technical training — leverage, hand placement, and discipline — and Brunner fits that mold.

Indiana needed stability up front.

Brunner provides:

Veteran depth

Interior toughness

Pass protection awareness

Competition in the offensive line room

In this league, offensive line play determines whether you’re competitive in November. Brunner may never touch the football, but if Indiana runs the ball more efficiently and protects the quarterback more consistently, his impact will be felt.

Adding experienced offensive linemen through the portal isn’t about splash. It’s about insurance and improvement.

And that matters.

Brock Schott: Versatility at Tight End

Modern offenses demand tight ends who can do more than line up and block.

Brock Schott brings positional flexibility that expands what Indiana can do schematically.

He offers:

Attached-line blocking ability

Route-running capability in space

Red-zone size advantage

12 personnel flexibility

What makes Schott valuable is not just production — it’s how he forces defensive decisions. When a tight end can both seal an edge in the run game and threaten the seam in play-action, coordinators have to prepare differently.

That’s where offensive efficiency begins.

Schott gives Indiana options without substitution tells. That’s a quiet advantage that shows up on third down and inside the 20-yard line.

Portal Philosophy: Fit Over Flash

Through three weeks of this series, one theme continues to emerge: Indiana is prioritizing football players who fit its physical identity.

Joe Brunner raises the floor of the offensive line.

Brock Schott adds multiplicity to the offense.

Neither move is about headlines. Both moves are about roster construction.

Championship-level programs are built on depth, competition, and versatility. Portal success isn’t measured by social media buzz — it’s measured in November wins.

And these additions push Indiana closer to being structurally sound across the roster.

What’s Next

The Portal Impact Series continues as we evaluate additional position groups and how each addition shapes the 2026 outlook.

Indiana’s roster is being built with intention.

And that intention is showing up in the trenches.

Stay locked in to TheHoosier.com for continued breakdowns, recruiting intel, and film-driven evaluation as we track the Hoosiers’ portal additions.

