Indiana football transfer portal tracker

The transfer portal is officially open, and movement across college football is already underway.

For Indiana, the timing intersects with one of the most significant moments in program history. As the Hoosiers continue their run in the College Football Playoff, roster construction does not pause. Additions, departures and decisions behind the scenes are unfolding alongside postseason preparation, shaping both the present and the future of the program.

This page serves as your one-stop shop for all of Indiana football’s transfer portal activity. It will be updated throughout the portal window with the latest entries, commitments, visits and developments involving the Hoosiers as their postseason journey continues.

Stories

Commitments

None

Departures

Outgoing Transfers (5)

Indiana players who have elected to enter the transfer portal will be listed here.

Wide Receiver Makai Jackson

Offensive Lineman Mitch Verstegen

Defensive Lineman Andrew Depaepe

Defensive Lineman William Depaepe

Cornerback Amariyun Knighten

NFL Draft Departures

Indiana players with eligibility remaining that elect to forego the rest of their collegiate eligibility and put their name in the 2026 NFL Draft will be listed here.

Out of Eligibility

Indiana players with no more eligibility remaining following the conclusion of the 2025 season will be listed here.

Quarterback Grant Wilson

Running Back Solomon Vanhorse

Running Back Roman Hemby

Running Back Kaelon Black

Wide Receiver Elijah Sarratt

Wide Receiver E.J. Williams

Wide Receiver Jonathan Brady

Tight End Riley Nowakowski

Tight End Holden Staes

Tight End James Bomba

Offensive Lineman Pat Coogan

Offensive Lineman Kahlil Benson

Offensive Lineman Zen Michalski

Defensive End Mikail Kamara

Defensive End Stephen Daley

Defensive End Kellan Wyatt

Defensive Tackle Dominque Ratcliff

Defensive Tackle Hosea Wheeler

Linebacker Aiden Fisher

Safety Louis Moore

Safety Devan Boykin

Safety Bryson Bonds

Kicker Brendan Franke

Punter Mitch McCarthy

Long Snapper Mark Langston

Not yet a member of TheHoosier? Join our community for Just $1 and get a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Join here!

Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content including X, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts.