Indiana football transfer portal tracker
The transfer portal is officially open, and movement across college football is already underway.
For Indiana, the timing intersects with one of the most significant moments in program history. As the Hoosiers continue their run in the College Football Playoff, roster construction does not pause. Additions, departures and decisions behind the scenes are unfolding alongside postseason preparation, shaping both the present and the future of the program.
This page serves as your one-stop shop for all of Indiana football’s transfer portal activity. It will be updated throughout the portal window with the latest entries, commitments, visits and developments involving the Hoosiers as their postseason journey continues.
Stories
- Early look at Indiana’s 2026 roster
- Indiana football’s transfer portal wish list: A position-by-position breakdown of 2026 needs
Commitments
None
Departures
Outgoing Transfers (5)
Indiana players who have elected to enter the transfer portal will be listed here.
Wide Receiver Makai Jackson
Offensive Lineman Mitch Verstegen
Defensive Lineman Andrew Depaepe
Defensive Lineman William Depaepe
Cornerback Amariyun Knighten
NFL Draft Departures
Indiana players with eligibility remaining that elect to forego the rest of their collegiate eligibility and put their name in the 2026 NFL Draft will be listed here.
Out of Eligibility
Indiana players with no more eligibility remaining following the conclusion of the 2025 season will be listed here.
Quarterback Grant Wilson
Running Back Solomon Vanhorse
Running Back Roman Hemby
Running Back Kaelon Black
Wide Receiver Elijah Sarratt
Wide Receiver E.J. Williams
Wide Receiver Jonathan Brady
Tight End Riley Nowakowski
Tight End Holden Staes
Tight End James Bomba
Offensive Lineman Pat Coogan
Offensive Lineman Kahlil Benson
Offensive Lineman Zen Michalski
Defensive End Mikail Kamara
Defensive End Stephen Daley
Defensive End Kellan Wyatt
Defensive Tackle Dominque Ratcliff
Defensive Tackle Hosea Wheeler
Linebacker Aiden Fisher
Safety Louis Moore
Safety Devan Boykin
Safety Bryson Bonds
Kicker Brendan Franke
Punter Mitch McCarthy
Long Snapper Mark Langston
Not yet a member of TheHoosier? Join our community for Just $1 and get a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Join here!
Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content including X, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts.