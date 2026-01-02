Indiana Football vs Alabama: PFF Snap Counts and Grades

Indiana Football vs Alabama: PFF Snap Counts and Gradesby: Alec Lasley1 hour agoallasleyRead In AppJan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Charlie Becker (80) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn ImagesTaking a look at the key stats and numbers from Indiana's win over Alabama in the Rose Bowl on Thursday afternoon.