Indiana Football vs Miami: National Championship PFF Snap Counts and Grades

Indiana Football vs Miami: National Championship PFF Snap Counts and Gradesby: Alec Lasley2 hours agoallasleyRead In AppJan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman James Brockermeyer (52) gets set to snap the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers in the second half during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn ImagesTaking a look at the key stats and numbers from Indiana's win over Miami in the National Championship on Monday.