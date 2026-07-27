Indiana Football: Where the Hoosiers are projected in preseason Big Ten poll

Indiana is coming off of its first national championship in program history but won’t be sitting atop the Big Ten in the preseason poll.

The annual Big Ten preseason poll from the Cleveland.com was released on Monday morning and Indiana is picked to finish third in the league. The Big Ten doesn’t release an official preseason poll, so Cleveland.com has become the unofficial, official poll of the conference for nearly the last two decades.

Ohio State is picked first in the ballot, followed by Oregon.

The Hoosiers are 27-2 under Curt Cignetti in two seasons and 17-1 in Big Ten games. Indiana is fresh off of just the second 16-0 record in college football history.

Cleveland.com’s Big Ten preseason media poll results (first place votes)

1. Ohio State (15)

2. Oregon (11)

3. Indiana (5)

4. USC

5. Michigan

6. Penn State

7. Washington

8. Iowa

9. Illinois

10. Minnesota

11. Nebraska

12. Wisconsin

13. UCLA

14. Northwestern

15. Maryland

16. Michigan State

17. Rutgers

18. Purdue

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