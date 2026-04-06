Indiana forward Josh Harris to enter the transfer portal
Indiana sophomore forward Josh Harris is entering the transfer portal, sources confirm to TheHoosier.com. Travis Branham of 247Sports was the first to report the news.
Harris was with Indiana for just one year and missed the entire season with a lower-body injury he suffered in practice.
The 6-foot-8 forward transferred to Indiana after an impressive freshman season with North Florida, where he started 30 games for the Ospreys, averaging 13.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game while shooting 55.7% from the field and 33.3% from three. His play earned him All-Atlantic Sun Freshman Team honors.
Harris was the 10th player to commit to Darian DeVries out of the transfer portal last year, joining his North Florida teammate Jasai Miles. Both Harris and Miles now enter the portal after one season with Indiana.
- 1
UNC expected to hire NBA champion Michael Malone
- 2
Recruits react to 'surprise' UNC hire
- 3New
Oregon lands elite DB recruit over Texas, Alabama
- 4
The SEC dynasty collapsed: What comes next?
- 5
After breakthrough season, Mike Elko focused only on what's ahead
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
NEWS: Indiana wing Jasai Miles to enter the transfer portal
Harris flashed potential during Indiana’s preseason exhibitions in Puerto Rico, producing efficiently in limited opportunities, but never saw the floor in Bloomington due to an injury.
He has three years of eligibility remaining and is now the third player to enter the transfer portal for the Hoosiers joining Miles and Jason Drake.
Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content on X, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts.