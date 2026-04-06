Indiana forward Josh Harris to enter the transfer portal

Indiana sophomore forward Josh Harris is entering the transfer portal, sources confirm to TheHoosier.com. Travis Branham of 247Sports was the first to report the news.

Harris was with Indiana for just one year and missed the entire season with a lower-body injury he suffered in practice.

The 6-foot-8 forward transferred to Indiana after an impressive freshman season with North Florida, where he started 30 games for the Ospreys, averaging 13.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game while shooting 55.7% from the field and 33.3% from three. His play earned him All-Atlantic Sun Freshman Team honors.

Harris was the 10th player to commit to Darian DeVries out of the transfer portal last year, joining his North Florida teammate Jasai Miles. Both Harris and Miles now enter the portal after one season with Indiana.

NEWS: Indiana wing Jasai Miles to enter the transfer portal

Harris flashed potential during Indiana’s preseason exhibitions in Puerto Rico, producing efficiently in limited opportunities, but never saw the floor in Bloomington due to an injury.

He has three years of eligibility remaining and is now the third player to enter the transfer portal for the Hoosiers joining Miles and Jason Drake.

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