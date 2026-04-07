Indiana guard Aleksa Ristic to enter the transfer portal

Indiana freshman guard Aleksa Ristic is entering his name into the transfer portal, a source confirmed to TheHoosier.com Tuesday afternoon.

Risitic enters the portal following one season in Bloomington in which he appeared in 12 games.

MORE: Indiana Basketball Offseason Tracker

A 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard out of Niš, Serbia, Ristic scored six total points across 30 minutes played this past season, going 2-for-3 from 3-point range as a true freshman.

Ristic was one of the final pieces to head coach Darian DeVries’ first-year roster at Indiana.

Ristic has three years of eligibility remaining and is now the fourth Hoosier to enter the portal this offseason, joining Jason Drake, Jasai Miles and Josh Harris.

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