Indiana guard Lamar Wilkerson named to All-Big Ten Second Team

Indiana guard Lamar Wilkerson was named to the All-Big Ten Second-Team on Tuesday afternoon.

He was named to the Second Team by Big Ten coaches and Third Team by the media.

The transfer from Sam Houston was one of the best players in the Big Ten all season long. He finished with regular season averages of 21.0 points per game on 38.3 percent shooting from three. He made 3.3 3s a game and added 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

In Big Ten play alone, Wilkerson averaged 23.2 points and shot 37.8 percent on 3.5 made 3s a game. He posted the highest scoring average in Big Ten play by an Indiana player since Georgia McGinnis (29.9) during the 1970-71 season.

He finished Big Ten play ranked second in scoring, second in made 3s and fourth in three-point percent.

On the season he ranks in the 89th percentile in effective field goal rate, 92nd in true shooting percent, 98th in points per 40 minutes and 94th in minutes a game.

“Yeah, just look at the numbers. Look at what he’s doing,” DeVries said last month. “He’s a big focal point of defenses. What he’s able to do at both ends of the floor. He’s a complete player.”

Wilkerson broke the Assembly Hall scoring record for a season game, with 43 points against Penn State. Then just six Big Ten home games later he goes for 41 points against Oregon. He was a combined 29-of-42 from the floor and 16-of-27 from three.

He’s the first Big Ten player since at least 1996-97 with multiple 40-point games in the same season in league play.

He had four 30+ point games in Big Ten play and 12 games of at least 20 points. He set the Indiana single-season program record for total points in league play. He’s currently second, just three off, in program history in made 3s in a single season.

On the season he scored in double figures in 28 of 31 games and 15+ in 25 games. He also added 14 games with at least four made 3s.

“He’s an elite player,” DeVries said. “I even think from like a pro standpoint, I think he’s one of those guys that people aren’t talking about enough because he’s going to play in that league for a long, long time. He has all the things you need, the intangibles, in addition to like he has that one skill that everybody wants, and he can throw them in there.”

Indiana finished the season 18-13 overall, including a 9-11 mark in Big Ten play. The Hoosiers are the 10-seed in the Big Ten Tournament and will play the winner of Penn State and Northwestern on Wednesday night at 6:30 pm ET.

ALL-BIG TEN FIRST-TEAM

Pryce Sandfort (Nebraska); Coaches

Bennett Stirtz (Iowa); Media

Braden Smith (Purdue)

Jeremy Fears (Michigan State)

Yaxel Lendeborg (Michigan)

Keaton Wagler (Illinois)

ALL-BIG TEN SECOND-TEAM

Lamar Wilkerson (Indiana); Coaches

Bennett Stirtz (Iowa); Coaches

Pryce Sandford (Nebraska); Media

Morez Johnson Jr (Michigan); Media

Nick Martinelli (Northwestern)

Bruce Thornton (Ohio State)

Nick Boyd (Wisconsin)

ALL-BIG TEN THIRD-TEAM

Lamar Wilkerson (Indiana); Media

Morez Johnson Jr (Michigan); Coaches

Aday Mara (Michigan); Coaches

John Blackwell (Wisconsin)

Hannes Steinbach (Washington)

Tyler Bilodeau (UCLA)

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Yaxel Lendeborg (Michigan)

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Aday Mara (Michigan)

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Keaton Wagler (Illinois)

SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR

Braden Frager (Nebraska)

COACH OF THE YEAR

Fred Hoiberg (Nebraska); Coaches

Dusty May (Michigan); Media

