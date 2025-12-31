Indiana has 'changed lives' during undefeated run to Rose Bowl

When Curt Cignetti stepped on campus in Bloomington on Dec. 1, 2023, he sensed something was different about the way Indiana felt about football.

“I was on campus for about 10 minutes, and I could detect the doom and gloom,” he said.

Cignetti has explained several times over that he felt like the student body didn’t believe in football, much less the alumni, as folks were more focused on tailgating than the losingest FBS program in the sport’s history.

But all that has changed, including the lives of Hoosier fans.

Indiana fans got to experience an undefeated regular season and a Big Ten Championship game victory — both program firsts — and the support along the way has been unreal.

When Indiana takes the field against Alabama in the Rose Bowl Game on New Year’s Day, it’ll have a majority of the 90,000-plus fans in the stands. Yes, Indiana being the No. 1 team in the country is mind-blowing, but the fact that it has a fan base worth talking about might be even more improbable.

And for these fans, it’s been a special experience. No one saw it coming, which makes it all the more enjoyable. The support has been off the charts, and the Hoosiers have felt it every step of the way throughout the 2025 season.

“I do feel like that’s been one of the coolest parts about being here over two years, is just the support that we’ve gotten from the students, all the community in Bloomington, the alumni and former players,” offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan said Saturday.

Bloomington was always a basketball town, but that notion is long gone. Football is the talk of the town, and it’s impossible to walk around campus without hearing someone talk about the undefeated Hoosiers.

And those two words, undefeated Hoosiers, have caused several fans to go above and beyond in their support of Cignetti’s ballclub. In road games at Iowa, Oregon, Maryland, Penn State and Purdue, there have been large contingents of Hoosier fans infiltrating enemy territory, and after each win, they’ve shown their appreciation of their Hoosiers.

“Just people running up to me, just thanking me for coming here. And I’m just like, it’s my pleasure, it’s been my pleasure for coming here,” center Pat Coogan told reporters.

And that wasn’t the only story Coogan told about the outpouring of support that he’s received.

“We were just out to dinner with a couple of my teammates the other week at Malibu Grill,” he explained.

“An elderly gentleman came up to us and just thanked us for everything. And he said he’s been a fan for 60-plus years, and this is the most fun he’s ever had.”

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Indiana Hoosiers running back Khobie Martin (28), defensive lineman Daniel Ndukwe (17), wide receiver LeBron Bond (6) and defensive back D’Angelo Ponds (5) pose for a photo with their fans after defeating Oregon by the score of 30-20 at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Thirteen wins might just be 13 wins, but Indiana’s success this season has literally changed people’s lives. Football brings a joy to people that few other things do, and for the Hoosiers to be as successful as they’ve been, it’s put a collective smile on literally millions of faces.

“Seeing random elderly men just saying this is the best day of my life, you guys have changed my life, I was pretty taken aback by it,” Coogan added.

Indiana boasts the largest living alumni base in the country, with more than 800,000 graduates representing the IU system, as it’s been a “sleeping giant” of a fan base, according to Cignetti.

Well, the fan base has certainly awoken, and it’s turned into a juggernaut of football fans who have traveled near and far to watch history in the making.

And they’ve given the Hoosiers extra motivation to go out on the field and represent Indiana in the best way possible. Cignetti takes pride in the school that gave him a chance to lead a Power Four program, and his players certainly follow his example.

“I’m like, ‘Man, I hope we can make it up for you,’” wide receiver Elijah Sarratt said in response to a fan who happened to be his Uber driver.

“It’s been nothing but love and support from Hoosier Nation. I consider this a home for myself. I want to come back. I want to come back here years from now and talk to the people, give back to the people. So for them to be behind us and supporting us every single day, it’s amazing, and I want to continue to go out there and win those games for Hoosier Nation.”

The CFP quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Game presents an opportunity to win another game for Hoosier Nation, with this one holding very special significance.

For those who have made the trip out to Southern California, it’s been described as a “once-in-a-lifetime experience.” But even for fans watching on television, they have a chance to witness the first Rose Bowl victory in Indiana’s history.

Few fans were even alive the last time the Hoosiers were in the Rose Bowl, as they’d have to be at least 57 years old — but essentially over 60 — to have even a semblance of a memory from it.

More than half a century later, Indiana is back. They’ve brought people together along the way and energized a fan base that was thought to be impossible to energize.

Cignetti’s Hoosiers have checked off so many boxes these past two years, it’s hard to keep track, but the most impressive achievement might lie in the fact that they’ve made countless people happy by simply winning football games.

And Indiana understands the impact it has on people. The Hoosiers know how much IU athletics means to the community, and based on the stories they’ve told, it’s a mutual appreciation between the fans and the players.

As a leader of this group, Coogan has a unique perspective, and it’s one that clearly encapsulates the true meaning of Indiana’s impact on so many people.

“That’s what football is all about, the captivating manner in which a group of individuals can bring together a whole community, a whole city, a whole fan base. It’s special, it really is.”

