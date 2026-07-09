'He’s done a lot of things similar to Lamar': Darren Harris flashing potential, showcasing shooting ability early in workouts

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Not every transfer addition each and every cycle will turn heads. Not every transfer ranking will equate to the value that the player will eventually have on their new team. So when Duke transfer Darren Harris committed to Indiana, he was almost an afterthought. But, so far in workouts — he’s anything but.

Harris played two seasons at Duke, appearing in 57 games while playing just 8.4 minutes a game. Anything but eye-popping numbers coming from a top-40 recruit out of high school in the 2024 class.

Scoop: Player observations and takeaways from Indiana practice

Harris was part of a seven-man transfer class for Indiana and ranked as the No. 292 player in the portal. But through one month of summer workouts, Harris is emerging as a breakout player and one of the biggest standouts thus far.

Why? The system and the belief that the staff has in him, and his skill — most notably his shooting.

“I was looking for a place that would allow me to be me. They (Indiana) offered that,” Harris told reporters last month. “The belief the coaches had in me was what I was looking for.”

Harris is known for his shooting ability and in the numerous settings when TheHoosier.com has been at practice, that’s exactly what has stood out. He’s shooting nearly 50 percent from three in live-action settings during workouts that TheHoosier has seen. Whether that’s 3-on-3, 4-on-4 or 5-on-5, Harris makes 3s, and continues to make contested shots.

Harris reaching his potential is a storyline that has been widely discussed throughout the early part(s) of summer and it’s something that will raise Indiana’s ceiling this year. He’s been an early standout to head coach Darian DeVries thus far, too.

“I think Darren Harris has looked really good in our workouts so far this summer,” he told national analyst Andy Katz this week. “He’s done a lot of things similar to Lamar (Wilkerson) in our workouts. So, that’s exciting because we all know how Lamar could fill it up.”

Wilkinson averaged a team-high 20.9 points last season while shooting 37.8 percent from three, making 104 3s on the year — good for second-most in a single season in Indiana history.

While Harris won’t hit those numbers this year, the shooting ability is something that can’t be overlooked.

He has a quick, high release and a very consistent and repeatable motion that rarely gets sped up. He does a tremendous job reading defenders when coming off screens and is able to square up his feet and body quickly when receiving the ball.

“I saw the confidence the coaches had in him, his teammates had in him,” Harris says. “This place fit him perfectly. I watched a lot of games from last year. I saw the way he was playing and the way the team was playing. It’s free basketball. The freedom they let him play with, the screens they set for him, the movement. It matched my game perfectly.”

50.5 percent of Indiana’s shot attempts last season were 3s — ranked 14th in the nation. While it’s an entirely different roster from a season ago and skillsets will impact exactly how Indiana will play — 3s will still be a critical part of the offense and Harris appears primed to excel in his role, and in this system.

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