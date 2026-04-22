Indiana holds No. 1 transfer class as portal officially closes

The transfer portal window officially closed on Tuesday night and Indiana still holds the No. 1 overall transfer class in the On3 Transfer Rankings.

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With the portal closing, it means players who aren’t already in the portal or who haven’t filed the paperwork, are no longer allowed to enter. The lone reason is a coaching change.

Players did not have to commit to a new team by Tuesday night, however.

Indiana did its work early, landing four players in the first week that it was opened. Four players visited in the first weekend, and all four committed. The final two were players who committed without visiting Bloomington.

Leading the pack is Alabama transfer forward Aiden Sherrell. He is ranked the No. 15 overall player in the transfer portal. Sherrell is a 6-foot-11 and 255-pound big who averaged 11.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game in 23.9 minutes and 34 starts.

He ranked third in the SEC in block rate and offensive rating and was 14th in the country in blocks.

In the backcourt is the second-highest rated player in Indiana’s class; Markus Burton from Notre Dame. He is the No. 21 overall player.

Burton s a 5-foot-11 guard who is a terrific scorer with the ball in his hands. He averaged 18.5 points this year while shooting just 30.6 percent from three but was a 37.5 percent three point shooter as a sophomore while averaging 21.3 points.

He’s a streaky shooter but has made 1.5 3s a game for his career, 69 games.

Last year he had games of 43 points against Cal, 32 against Boston College and 30 against Clemson in addition to 17 games of at least 20 points.

Burton played just 10 games this season with an ankle injury and there have been some concerns around his injury history, but that’s largely due to a top-10 usage rate in the country for his freshman and sophomore seasons.

Indiana paired SMU big man Samet Yiğitoğlu with Sherrell in the front court. Yigitoglu is the No. 37 overall transfer.

The 7-foot-2 and 265-pound big man averaged 10.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 29 minutes per game this season. He was 3rd in the ACC in offensive rebound rate and 9th in block rate.

Samet had seven double-doubles and had 10 games with at least 10 rebounds.

On the season he shot 62.8 percent from the floor. He had just seven games with 10+ shot attempts.

Next is Jaeden Mustaf, the transfer guard from Georgia Tech. Mustaf is the No. 96 overall player in the portal.

Mustaf played two seasons with the Yellow Jackets — averaging 10.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists as a sophomore. He also shot 38.9 percent from three this past season but made just 21 3s on the season.

He scored 10+ points in 13 games this season, including a career-high 28 points against Clemson.

In the backcourt with Burton and Mustaf is Villanova transfer Bryce Lindsay. He’s the No. 196 transfer in the portal.

Lindsay averaged 12.3 points and shot 35.6 percent from three in 31 games for the Wildcats this season. He made 2.4 3s a game.

He had four 20+ point games this season and made at least three 3s in 12 games. 63.5 percent of his shot attempts this season were from three, and 59 percent of his made field goals were 3s.

In Villanova’s Round of 64 loss to Utah State in the NCAA Tournament this season he had 25 points and was 6-of-11 from three.

He’s a career 37.7 percent three-point shooter and has made 2.3 3s a game for his career.

On the perimeter is Duke transfer Darren Harris. Harris is the No. 245 overall transfer.

Harris averaged 3.3 points in 26 games played with the Blue Devils in his sophomore season, following up a freshman campaign where he averaged 2.0 points in 21 games played.

He was the No. 38 player out of the 2024 class.

Indiana still has three scholarship spots to fill for its 2026-27 roster.

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