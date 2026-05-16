Indiana lands commitment from 2027 cornerback Rico Jackson

Indiana has landed a commitment from Quince Orchard (Md.) cornerback Rico Jackson, he tells Rivals.

Scoop: Indiana set for first major recruiting weekend in May

Jackson is currently on his official visit to Indiana.

Jackson is the No. 117 cornerback in the 2027 class.

“Cignetti (Curt Cignetti) has a good background. Coach Ojong (Rod Ojong) puts guys in the league. Cig changed the culture around there,” Jackson said. “I come from a winning program, and I want to win, too…I feel like up there they have a brotherhood, and that’s why they were able to win games and do the things they did.”

The 5-foot-11, 170-pounder joins Indiana as the 5th commitment in the class and the third defensive back, with four-star corner Monsanna Torbert and three-star safety Garyon Hobbs.

Jackson chose Indiana over offers from Wisconsin, Pitt and Virginia Tech.

Indiana’s class is No. 34 in the Rivals Industry Team Rankings.

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