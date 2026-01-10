Indiana lands commitment from 2027 four-star receiver Ja'Hyde Brown

Less than 24 hours after Indiana’s win over Oregon in the Peach Bowl on Friday night, Indiana landed a trio of commitments out of the high school ranks, including a pledge from class of 2027 four-star wide receiver Ja’Hyde Brown.

Brown, a 5-foot-10 and 175-pound wideout out of Louisville, Kentucky, announced his commitment to head coach Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers during Saturday’s live broadcast of the Navy All-American Bowl. Brown chose Indiana over Alabama, Louisville, Vanderbilt and others.

“What continues to excite me about Coach [Cignetti] and the entire offensive staff is the consistency and the balanced offensive attack,” Brown told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong after Indiana’s Rose Bowl win over Alabama. “Everyone is making plays, you can’t focus on one player.”

Brown is rated as the No. 358 overall prospect in the class of 2027 and is the No. 49-ranked receiver in the class.

“Coach Cignetti and his staff know what they’re looking at in a football player not fluff of rankings and stars and where a kid is from,” Brown said. “They don’t miss in the area of recruiting. Them coaches get the right guys for their scheme and their team’s chemistry. Coaching, leadership, and camaraderie amongst a locker room still wins football games and Indiana is proving that.”

Brown’s commitment on Saturday night, along with fellow All-American Bowl pledges Monsanna Torbert and Garyon Hobbs, helps bolster Indiana’s 2027 recruiting class. That trio joins three-star quarterback Jameson Purcell as the first four pledges in the class of 2027 for Indiana.

