Indiana lands commitment from 4-star running back Da'Jon Talley-Rhodes

Four-star running back Dajon Talley-Rhodes of Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College has ended his recruitment by making his pledge to Indiana.

The talented running back is coming off of his official visit to Indiana last weekend.

He chose the Hoosiers over Wisconsin, Penn State, Washington, Michigan State and Boston College.

“I was impressed with their culture. They are champions and run the hell out the ball. Indiana probably has the best culture in college football right now and they are continuing to build. It is special to see and I feel special having a chance to be a part of that,” he told TheHoosier this spring.

Talley-Rhodes was a priority from the start for this Indiana staff. John Miller, IU’s running backs coach, visited Talley-Rhodes just a week after Indiana won the national championship and was a significant reason for the commitment building a terrific relationship throughout the recruiting process.

Talley-Rhodes is ranked the No. 461 player in the Rivals Industry Rankings and the No. 35 running back. He’s rated a four-star prospect in the Rivals rankings.

This is Indiana’s 11th commitment in the 2027 class. Currently its class ranks 30th overall in the Rivals Team Rankings.

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