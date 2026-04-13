Indiana lands commitment from coveted transfer guard Markus Burton

Indiana has secured a commitment from coveted Notre Dame transfer guard Markus Burton following his visit.

Burton visited Houston and Indiana and chose the Hoosiers.

Burton grew up in Mishawaka, Indiana — outside of South Bend and played three seasons at Notre Dame before entering the portal this offseason.

Burton is a 5-foot-11 guard who is a terrific scorer with the ball in his hands. He averaged 18.5 points this year while shooting just 30.6 percent from three but was a 37.5 percent three point shooter as a sophomore while averaging 21.3 points.

He’s a streaky shooter but has made 1.5 3s a game for his career, 69 games.

He scored 19 points against Houston this season and 24 against Kansas in the Players Era Tournament to begin the season.

Last year he had games of 43 points against Cal, 32 against Boston College and 30 against Clemson in addition to 17 games of at least 20 points.

Burton played just 10 games this season with an ankle injury and there have been some concerns around his injury history, but that’s largely due to a top-10 usage rate in the country for his freshman and sophomore seasons.

Indiana is looking to pair Burton with bigger guards who can also play on the ball to eliminate some of the wear and tear.

He potentially could have two years remaining with the assumption he receives a redshirt year this year.

Burton is the No. 20 overall player in the On3 Transfer Portal rankings.

He joins guard Jaeden Mustaf from Georgia Tech and Duke wing Darren Harris, who both committed to Indiana on Monday as well.

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