Indiana lands commitment from Georgia Tech transfer guard Jaeden Mustaf

Georgia Tech transfer guard Jaeden Mustaf has committed to Indiana, he tells TheHoosier.com.

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Mustaf began his visit to Indiana on Friday and wrapped up on Saturday morning before making the commitment official on Monday. SEC and ACC schools were involved with Mustaf, but he took just one visit and that was to Indiana.

Mustaf played two seasons with Georgia Tech — averaging 10.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists as a sophomore. He also shot 38.9 percent from three this past season but made just 21 3s on the season.

He scored 10+ points in 13 games this season, including a career-high 28 points against Clemson.

Mustaf averaged 8.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists as a freshman and shot 34.4 percent from three in his first season with the Yellow Jackets.

He is a combo guard who can play both on and off the ball and make plays off the dribble. He’s a good playmaker and shot creator for himself and can make plays for his teammates as a secondary ball handler.

Mustaf was previously recruited by Indiana — the previous staff — during his high school recruitment, making a visit to Indiana.

Originally from the DMV, Mustaf played high school for DeMatha Catholic (Md.) before transferring to Carmel Christian (NC) and then Overtime Elite (Ga.). He also played for New World on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit.

Coming out of high school Mustaf was the No. 58 player in the class and the No. 2 combo guard in the country.

The 6-foot-5 Mustaf is the No. 83 player in the On3 Transfer Portal Rankings and the No. 9 combo guard.

Mustaf is the son of former NBA player Jerrod Mustaf.

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