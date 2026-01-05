Indiana lands commitment from Kansas State transfer defensive end Chiddi Obiazor

Indiana football landed another commitment at a key position of need Monday, landing the commitment of Kansas State transfer defensive end Chiddi Obiazor.

Obiazor, a 6-foot-6 and 245-pound native of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, commits to head coach Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers fresh off of a weekend visit to Bloomington. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

In 2025 with the Wildcats, Obiazor appeared in 12 games and earned an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention nod. He amassed 28 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks while recovering a fumble as well.

Two years ago, in 2024, Obiazor tallied 16 total tackles, five tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks on his way to earning Honorable Mention Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year honors from the conference’s coaches.

Throughout his three seasons at Kansas State, which included a redshirt season as a true freshman, Obiazor made 28 appearances. He’s collected 46 career total tackles, 10.0 career tackles for loss and 6.0 career sacks.

Coming into portal season, edge rusher was the biggest priority for the Hoosiers on the defensive side of the ball. Indiana is set to lose Mikail Kamara, Stephen Daley and Kellan Wyatt to graduation following the conclusion of the 2025 season.

Now, the Hoosiers have added a pair of Kansas State transfers in Obiazor and Tobi Osunsanmi, as well as Notre Dame transfer Josh Burnham, to help sure up the Hoosiers’ 2026 defensive end spot.

Obiazor is rated as the No. 279 overall player in the transfer portal and the No. 35-ranked edge rusher.

