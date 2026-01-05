Indiana lands commitment from former Notre Dame defensive lineman Joshua Burnham

Indiana has landed another commitment, this time from Notre Dame transfer defensive lineman Joshua Burnham, according to a report from On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

>> Join TheHoosier.com today and get 50% OFF an annual subscription <<

The 6-foot-4 and 260-pound defensive lineman spent his first four seasons with Notre Dame, where he totaled 65 tackles, six sacks, and 17 tackles for loss.

Burnham had his most productive season in 2025, where he recorded 16 total tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, and 3.0 sacks in 12 games.

He had a terrific performance this season against Pitt, recording two sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss in a dominant win.

Burnham is currently the No. 126 player in the On3 Transfer Portal Rankings and the No. 11 defensive lineman.

In high school Burnham was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 108 overall recruit in the country in his recruiting class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

He is the 7th transfer to commit to Curt Cignetti and Indiana as the program continues to capitalize off of a dominant season.

Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content including X, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts.