Indiana lands commitment from Rivals300 EDGE Myles Smith

Indiana has made a major splash in the 2027 class and landed Rivals300 EDGE Myles Smith. The Farmington (Mich.) prospect is ranked the No. 257 player in the Rivals Industry Rankings and the No. 26 EDGE in the class. He’s ranked significantly higher in the Rivals rankings, ranked No. 130 overall in the class.

Smith committed to Indiana over Oklahoma, Michigan, Kentucky and Missouri.

Indiana was one of the first schools involved with Smith during the beginning stages of his recruiting process.

Indiana defensive ends coach Buddha Williams saw Smith shortly before his visit and continued to build a strong connection with the 4-star pass rusher.

“We have a pretty good relationship,” Smith told TheHoosier. “We talk about how I would be a great fit at Indiana and what they are doing.

“What really stands out is how elite the coaching staff is. They were able to change the culture and make them a winning program quickly. I can see how I’d fit into the program. They are disciplined and make plays.”

Smith had 85 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, six sacks and four forced fumbles as a junior. He’s also a standout basketball player as well. His 6-foot-3 and 215-pound frame allows him to play both on the line or standing up. That’s the type of athleticism and flexibility that Indiana defensive coordinator Bryant Haines likes to have from his Stud position on the outside.

“You also can’t ignore the fact that they win at a high level,” Smith said of Indiana. “I think that comes from elite coaching and having great players in the program.”

Indiana now has eight commits in the 2027 class and Smith is the highest-rated prospect for the Hoosiers.

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