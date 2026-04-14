Indiana lands commitment from SMU big man Samet Yigitoglu

Indiana has landed a commitment from SMU big man Samet Yiğitoğlu, sources confirmed to TheHoosier.com on Tuesday.

Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress was first to report the news.

The 7-foot-2 and 265-pound big man from SMU averaged 10.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 29 minutes per game this season. He was 3rd in the ACC in offensive rebound rate and 9th in block rate.

Samet had seven double-doubles and had 10 games with at least 10 rebounds.

On the season he shot 62.8 percent from the floor. He had just seven games with 10+ shot attempts.

Some notable games were 16 points and eight rebounds against Vanderbilt, 14 points and 11 rebounds against Clemson, 12 points, seven rebounds and four blocks against Miami.

The SMU transfer averaged 10.0 points and 6.2 rebounds a game as a freshman.

He’s started all 66 games in his two seasons.

He’s a 22-year old with two year of eligibility remaining.

ndiana has landed guards from Notre Dame and Georgia Tech in Markus Burton and Jaeden Mustaf, along with wing Darren Harris from Duke.

Indiana is also involved and the favorite to land Alabama forward Aiden Sherrell.

Yigitoglu is the No. 37 overall player in the On3 Transfer Portal Rankings and the No. 7 center.

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