Indiana lands international center Clemens Sokolov

Indiana has landed a commitment from international forward Clemens Sokolov, per Jonathan Givony of Draft Express.

TheHoosier.com has confirmed the addition of Sokolov.

Sokolov averaged 6.4 points and 5.0 rebounds in 23 minutes per game in Pro B Germany.

In 2024-25 for Wuerzburg, he averaged 5.5 points and 3.7 rebounds in 18.5 minutes per game.

He also has experience playing for Germany in the FIBA U17 World Cup (2024) and FIBA U18 World Cup (2025).

At, 7-feet and just 18 years old, Sokolov is looked to be a development option at the center position.

“We are still trying to add some depth in the interior,” DeVries said on Thursday regarding additional roster spots. “That’s something we are very actively doing and that’s a priority for us. Maybe adding more depth in a couple of areas, just to cover us from a practice standpoint, an injury standpoint. That’s our priority with the last couple.”

Indiana has two open scholarships for the 2026-27 season.

Currently, Indiana holds the No. 3 overall transfer class in the On3 rankings with six additions.

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