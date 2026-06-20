Indiana lands pledge from three-star cornerback Ramir Harris-Dupree

The Indiana football program added to its 2027 class this weekend with the commitment of three-star cornerback Ramir Harris-Dupree from Grimsley (NC).

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Harris-Dupree committed to Indiana after his official visit to Bloomington last weekend.

Coming into the visit, he had interest from Virginia Tech, Rutgers and Missouri. He took visits to Rutgers, Missouri and Indiana during his official visit schedule.

At 6-foot-1 and 165 pounds, he finished with 54 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and one forced fumble as a junior.

Harris-Dupree joins three-star Rico Jackson and three-star Chris Bradley as the three cornerbacks Indiana will take in the 2027 class.

Indiana has 14 commitments in the 2027 class and ranked 28th in the Rivals Team Rankings.

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