Indiana lands transfer commitment from Boston College running back Turbo Richard

Indiana has landed a commitment from Boston College transfer running back Turbo Richard on Sunday.

The 5-foot-9 and 207-pound Richard spent two seasons at Boston College, totaling 1,027 yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging 5.1 yards per carry. This season for the Eagles he had 749 yards on 145 carries with nine touchdowns.

After two fumbles in the first three games of the year, he had a clean final 11 games and finished with three 100+ yard rushing games.

He had terrific performances against Cal, rushing for 171 yards and two touchdowns on 11.4 yards per carry. Against No. 16 Georgia Tech he had 141 yards and two touchdowns on 12.8 yards a carry. He also added 102 yards on 6.8 yards per carry and two touchdowns.

Richard also totaled 213 yards and two touchdowns on 30 receptions.

“Turbo, he’s a really good back,” Boston College head coach Bill O’Brien said earlier this season. “He’s a tough kid. He’s a good student … I can’t say enough about Turbo.”

Turbo Richard joins an Indiana backfield that will bring back Lee Beebe Jr and Khobie Martin from this year. Indiana’s two leading rushers Roman Hemby and Kaelon Black are both out of eligibility.

Beebe is returning from a season-ending knee injury he suffered in week three. Through three games he had 27 carries for 209 yards and one touchdown. Martin saw an increased role after Beebe’s injury, currently at 70 carries for 452 yards and six touchdowns on the season.

Richard had offers from Boston College, Wake Forest, UAB, Western Kentucky, Liberty, Kent State, UConn and others out of high school.

He is currently the No. 113 player in the On3 Transfer Portal Rankings and the No. 11 running back.

