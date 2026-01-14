Indiana vs Miami: 4 storylines from Miami's CFP run to watch in National Championship

Indiana vs Miami: 4 storylines from Miami's CFP run to watch in National Championshipby: Alec Lasley45 minutes agoallasleyRead In AppJan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) is tackled by Mississippi Rebels cornerback Chris Graves Jr. (32) during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn ImagesTaking a look at some trends and key stats and storylines from Miami during its CFP run ahead of Monday's showdown with Indiana.