Indiana misses third straight NCAA Tournament, will not participate in Crown or NIT

Another NCAA Tournament Selection Show has come and gone, with Indiana being excluded yet again. The Hoosiers have missed the Big Dance in the first season of Darian DeVries’ tenure in Bloomington, ending IU’s 2025-26 season.

Indiana won’t participate in either the College Basketball Crown or the NIT, sources tell TheHoosier.com. That wraps up the season at 18-14 (9-11), with a loss to Northwestern in the Big Ten Tournament being the final time on the floor for this edition of the Hoosiers.

>> Join TheHoosier.com today and receive a subscription for just $1 <<

This marks three straight seasons without a postseason appearance for Indiana, while just two of the past ten years have featured the Hoosiers in the tournament. Because there was no bracket in 2020, IU has made two of nine tournaments in that ten-year span.

To put that into perspective, from 1975 to 2003 under Bob Knight and Mike Davis, Indiana made 26 tournaments while only missing out a total of three times. Seeing a bracket without Indiana listed has become the norm for Hoosier Nation, while IU has only won a total of two tournament games (one being a play-in First Four game) since Tom Crean’s firing in 2017.

Notably, Archie Miller failed to get the Hoosiers to the Big Dance, while Mike Woodson was able to get IU in the field in his first two years but missed out his final two seasons at Indiana.

This season only added to the frustration, with Indiana looking like a tournament team throughout the end of January and the start of February, but a brutal end to the season squashed any tournament hopes. The Hoosiers weren’t in position for an at-large bid on Selection Sunday despite a historically poor bubble, as just three Quad 1 wins (Purdue, Wisconsin @ UCLA) and subpar metrics (No. 41 NET, No. 52 WAB) couldn’t get it done.

IU was included in the selection committee’s first four out, as it was relatively close to making the field. It’s unclear exactly how many more wins would’ve done the trick, but being a first four out team stings for the second year in a row.

Indiana lost six of seven to wrap up year one of the DeVries era, and it’ll stay that way because the Hoosiers have opted out of other postseason events. Recruiting and preparing for next season will be the immediate focus, as IU looks to return to the tournament in 2027.

But as folks fill out their brackets ahead of the first round tips off, watch the pageantry that is March Madness, and anticipate the teams that will descend on Indianapolis for the Final Four — none of which will include the Indiana Hoosiers once again.

Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content including X, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Pock