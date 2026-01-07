The Rematch That Matters: Hoosier Tailgate Live Previews Indiana vs Oregon

Shannon Griffith | Lead Football Analyst | TheHoosier.com

Indiana and Oregon are set to meet again — and this time, the stakes could not be higher.

Tonight on Hoosier Tailgate Live, we break down the College Football Playoff Semifinal matchup between the Hoosiers and Ducks in the Peach Bowl, a rematch of Indiana’s 30–20 road victory earlier this season. What happened in October matters, but what happens in January defines programs.

This episode is built around how and why this game will be different.

Indiana enters the postseason with a clear identity — fast, physical, and relentless in all three phases. Oregon arrives having evolved since the first meeting, adjusting on both sides of the ball and playing its best football down the stretch. That contrast makes this semifinal one of the most compelling matchups of the entire playoff.

Tonight’s show focuses on execution over emotion.

We begin with a full statistical comparison between the two teams, highlighting efficiency numbers that tend to decide playoff games: third-down success, red-zone production, turnover margin, and explosive plays. The numbers tell a story, but they also reveal where adjustments must be made.

From there, the show shifts into team objectives — what winning actually looks like for Indiana and Oregon. This segment goes beyond score predictions and digs into tempo control, field position, and situational football. In the postseason, teams that execute their objectives usually survive.

The centerpiece of the episode is Coach Griff’s Video Room, where we break down Oregon’s offense and defense using film study. This segment focuses on formations, tendencies, pressure concepts, and where Indiana can create advantages. It’s a coach’s view of the matchup, built to teach the game, not just talk about it.

This is not a hype show.

It’s a preparation show.

If you want to understand the matchups, the adjustments, and the details that will decide who advances to the national championship, tonight’s episode is built for you.

Hoosier Tailgate Live airs tonight, and you can watch live or catch the replay on TheHoosier.com and the Hoosier Tailgate YouTube channel.