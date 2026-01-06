Indiana, Oregon set for Peach Bowl rematch where adjustments will be key

When the clock hit triple zeroes at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 11, Indiana had shocked the world with a 30-20 victory over the then-No. 3 Ducks. The country finally had to come to terms with the Hoosiers being for real, while Oregon’s path diverged from the one Indiana ultimately went on.

IU finished the regular season 12-0, won the Big Ten championship over Ohio State and claimed the Rose Bowl against Alabama, while Oregon had to run the table just to safely reach the College Football Playoff.

But as fate would have it, the Hoosiers’ and Ducks’ paths will meet once more. How both teams got to the Peach Bowl is irrelevant now, as the only thing that matters heading into the CFP Semifinal is the adjustments each team has made since the Week 7 matchup in Eugene.

Both programs are searching for their first-ever national title, and one will have to beat the other to do so. This Big Ten rematch looms as a monumental matchup for Curt Cignetti’s Hoosiers and Dan Lanning’s Ducks.

“It’s hard to beat a great team twice,” Cignetti told reporters Saturday.

Lanning shared a similar sentiment, but emphasized that this contest will look much different than the one that resulted in a double-digit victory for Indiana back in October.

“Neither one of us are the same team that you saw earlier in the season when we played each other,” Lanning said.

“I think we’ve grown in a lot of different ways, found different strengths. As your team changes, you change and adapt to the strengths of your team, and you see the same thing with Indiana.”

And he’s right. Oregon isn’t the same team it was in mid-October, while Indiana is operating at an entirely different level heading into the Peach Bowl. These are two different teams with different mindsets, yet there are still some similarities that they can draw back from.

Both teams still feature the same core group of players, utilize similar schemes on both sides of the ball, and it’s hard to believe either Cignetti or Lanning has changed his coaching philosophy. While both continue to evolve, having a full game’s worth of film on an opponent makes this CFP semifinal especially intriguing.

It’s intriguing for a number of reasons, one being that many high-profile rematches in recent memory have been won by the team that lost the first meeting. Alabama defeated Oklahoma in the CFP first round to avenge a November loss, while the Crimson Tide fell to Georgia in the SEC championship after winning in Athens earlier in the season. More recently, Ole Miss beat Georgia in the Sugar Bowl after losing to the Bulldogs during the regular season. Going back a year, Ohio State demolished Oregon in the Rose Bowl after the Ducks won the earlier matchup.

Oregon is no stranger to CFP rematches and hopes to be on the winning side this time, while Indiana looks to avoid the fate of the teams that were beaten by opponents they previously defeated.

If the Hoosiers fall short, that’s it. The season is over, and they don’t advance despite splitting the season series 1-1 with Oregon. A win in Eugene helped Indiana reach this point, but when it’s time to play football at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, none of that matters.

“Winning that game in October isn’t going to do anything for us coming in now,” wide receiver Elijah Sarratt said.

“On Friday, it’s a whole new ballgame. We have to have a great week of practice to face this great team.”

Peach Bowl Q&A: Indiana players talk prep ahead of Oregon clash

Indiana understands the challenge a second matchup with Oregon presents and is diving into potential adjustments to be as prepared as possible. Schematically, the Ducks do things a little differently, but IU prides itself on preparation and is fully aware of what Oregon brings on both sides of the ball.

“They ran a lot more man against us than when we played them,” Sarratt added.

“I don’t remember how many snaps, but about 70% of the snaps we were getting press. That’s something different than what Ohio State, Alabama and those teams did.”

Because of that, the Hoosiers are adjusting their preparation based on what they saw in October. They aren’t relying solely on one game, though, as Indiana is prepared to adjust to any shifts it has noticed in Oregon’s scheme.

“I would say we always want to make adjustments and be better than we were the last game,” running back Kaelon Black said.

“As an offense, we are always going to want to make adjustments regardless of the situation.”

Indiana will need to make the necessary changes entering a rematch that carries enormous stakes. The Hoosiers are on a mission and aren’t cutting corners in their preparation. They’ve improved throughout the season — but so has Oregon, and Indiana knows it.

“Those guys seem to play really fast, especially in the back end,” Black said. “We definitely have our hands full this week.

“They seem to have gotten better since the last time we played them. Those improvements definitely show on tape.”

With both teams peaking at the right time, this CFP semifinal at the Peach Bowl shapes up as a heavyweight fight. But fans won’t have to imagine what it looks like when these programs collide — they’ve already seen it once this season.

That October matchup launched Indiana on a magical run that included several pieces of hardware, but none of it will matter when the Hoosiers and Ducks meet in Atlanta. All that matters is how the two teams prepare, and which of the two sides shows up when the lights get bright on the big stage with a trip to the national title on the line.

Only one can advance, and with 60 minutes of film from October to study, the outcome may come down to which program makes the better adjustments.

