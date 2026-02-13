Indiana planning on taking it 'a game at a time' with return of Tayton Conerway to lineup

Indiana point guard Tayton Conerway has been in and out of the lineup this season and with just three weeks left in the regular season, there are questions as to just what his role will be down the homestretch.

Conerway suffered an ankle injury on January 17 in Indiana’s loss to Iowa, which has put his availability in question much of the last month of play. He played just two minutes the following game against Michigan and then came off the bench against Rutgers, playing 16 minutes. He then missed Indiana’s games against Purdue and UCLA before returning against USC.

Then he was a late scratch against Wisconsin at home due to an illness before playing just four minutes in Monday’s win over Oregon.

In the last four appearances, Conerway is playing just 8.0 minutes a game and averaging 3.5 points per game. He was averaging 11.9 points and 4.5 assists while shooting 52.6 percent from the floor in the 17 games prior to Iowa. He finished with 16 points against the Hawkeyes — before his injury.

In the absence of Conerway has been the emergence of Nick Dorn. Dorn has averaged 14.0 points a game while shooting 36.9 percent on 3.4 made 3s a game in the last seven games — starting the last six.

Indiana is 5-2 in the last seven games following the loss to Iowa and is playing its best basketball of the season over the last two weeks. So the question remains; how will Conerway’s role look moving forward?

“We’ll just take it a game at a time and see what those rotations look like,” Darian DeVries said on Friday. “But as we head into it, we’ll stick with what we’ve been going with here recently and try to get him back involved as that happens. Then those minutes will be distributed based on kind of how we’re playing, how he’s playing, and we’ll just take it from there.”

DeVries moved Conerway to more of an off-ball guard towards the end of December to open things up for his scoring ability. Including Indiana’s game against Iowa, Conerway had been averaging 13.2 points while shooting 58 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three over a six game span.

With that, was the emphasis of Conor Enright as the main ball handler. His numbers since Dec. 20 — the game he moved to the primary guard — average out to be 6.1 points, 4.9 assists, 1.3 turnovers while shooting 40 percent on 1.1 made 3s a game across 14 games. In the first 11 games, he was averaging 3.3 points, 4.5 assists, 1.0 turnover and shooting just 28.6 percent from three.

In conference play alone he’s up to sixth in the league in assists, averaging 5.3 assists a game. His only three double-digit scoring games have come in that span while he’s had six games of 6+ assists with less than two turnovers.

Indiana is 17-8 overall and 8-6 in Big Ten play.

