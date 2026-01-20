Indiana refuses to be denied, fights its way to a national championship

The confetti had fallen, the hugs had been given, and Indiana’s players slowly but surely made their way to the national championship podium for the trophy presentation.

But in the south end zone of Hard Rock in Miami, the attention shifted to Indiana’s Marching Hundred. They began playing, just like they do after every football game, “Indiana Fight.”

A sped-up version of the Hoosiers’ fight song might seem like just another part of the postgame festivities, but that couldn’t have been further from the case. Because Indiana, on the biggest stage in college football, lived out those words.

The Hoosiers fought—and they kept fighting—all the way to a national championship. The dominance we saw during Indiana’s first two College Football Playoff games was replaced by resilience, as IU wouldn’t be denied its destiny.

“It was a real gut check. We found a way. It’s a credit to our guys’ resiliency to find a way to get that done,” Curt Cignetti said following his team’s national championship victory.

By a 27-21 final score, Indiana achieved something unthinkable, seemingly impossible, and unbelievably incredible. For the first time ever, the Hoosiers are on top of the college football world—but to climb that mountain, they had to fight.

Miami outgained Indiana by 25 total yards and averaged more than two yards per play. Carson Beck had more yards than Fernando Mendoza, while Hurricanes’ defense picked up more tackles, sacks, and TFLs.

By most measures, Miami outplayed Indiana, but the Hoosiers’ will to win was greater than any specific statistic.

When Mark Fletcher Jr. broke free for a 57-yard touchdown rush to put Miami on the board after IU led 10-0 at the half, Indiana’s defense never wavered. It hung in there despite the Hurricanes finally finding some offensive success and made a game-changing play on a punt-block touchdown courtesy of Mikail Kamara and Isaiah Jones.

Early in the fourth quarter, when Fletcher scored another touchdown to cut Indiana’s lead back to three, the Hoosiers dug in and kept fighting.

In an incredible response, a banged-up Mendoza led the Hoosiers down the field for a scoring drive that featured two fourth-down conversions. On 4th and 5 from the 12-yard line, Mendoza broke multiple tackles, stayed on his feet, and dove into the end zone.

In what was possibly the biggest display of resilience all night, the Heisman winner had his moment in his hometown—all because he and the Hoosiers kept fighting.

Miami did too, as the Hurricanes went down and scored another touchdown to cut Indiana’s lead to three yet again. The pressure was on, but the Hoosiers wouldn’t tap out. Mendoza led IU down the field once more, including a massive third-down pass to Charlie Becker.

With bruises and cuts up and down his body, Mendoza showed that he might actually die on the field for his brothers. Through the hits he took all game, Indiana’s quarterback demonstrated just how tough he is with a championship on the line.

“He has the heart of a lion when it comes to competition. That guy competes like a warrior. He got really smacked a few times in this game,” Cignetti explained.

“We were all putting our bodies on the line, so it was the least I could do for my brothers,” Mendoza added.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) dives for a touchdown against Miami Hurricanes linebacker Mohamed Toure (1) in the second half during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Indiana’s final offensive drive ended with just a field goal, opening the door for Miami to execute a game-winning drive on the final possession. But Indiana just kept battling. Despite allowing touchdowns on three of Miami’s last five drives, the Hoosiers’ defense came together and found a way to make a game-sealing play.

A Jamari Sharpe interception was the dagger, as Indiana had finally won the war that was the 2026 National Championship Game. The Hoosiers had been through it—but they fought and delivered the final punch when it mattered most.

“We told ourselves on the sideline we’re going to have a chance to go win this thing, and I feel like that was kind of fitting for our team. Put it on us one more time and let the chips fall,” linebacker Aiden Fisher said postgame.

Once Sharpe slid down with the football in his hands, Mendoza just needed two victory-formation snaps for it to be over.

Indiana—2026 national champion. The first 16-0 team in modern college football history, and it was done through dedication, hard work, and preparation.

“If you prepare the right way, which this team did week in and week out, and put it on the field, we met the challenge every single week, and we’re 16-0,” Cignetti said after being crowned a champion.

The Hoosiers were tested in the national championship. Miami gave Indiana everything it could handle, while Cignetti’s team didn’t quite look like itself. It was banged-up, bruised, and beaten down over a long season—but it achieved its destiny all the same.

The Hoosiers had to fight all season. Against Iowa, Oregon, Penn State, Ohio State, and now Miami in the national championship, Indiana’s back was against the wall—and it delivered.

“A big constant that we’ve really had on ourselves this year is always bet on ourselves, whether it’s preseason when no one thinks we can make it, or in situations like Oregon, Penn State, and Iowa—we always figure it out,” Mendoza explained.

With a battle-tested group, Indiana wasn’t fazed when Miami got hot in the second half. The Hoosiers put their heads down and went to work, resulting in a victory on the biggest stage this sport has to offer.

For every blow Miami delivered, Indiana had a stronger one ready. They never backed down, never broke, and rose with poise all the way to the promised land.

After beating Penn State, Cignetti claimed that his team “refused to lose,” and that’s exactly what played out on Monday night in Miami. The Hurricanes gave Indiana every opportunity to slip up and miss out on a national title, but the Hoosiers kept their eyes on the prize.

Indiana is your undefeated, undisputed national champion, and it has its resiliency and toughness as the reasons why a national championship banner will fly at Memorial Stadium.

As Hoosier Nation sang in unison at Hard Rock Stadium, it belted out exactly what their team had done all night long:

“Go IU, fight, fight, fight, Indiana, we’re all for you.”

