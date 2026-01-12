Indiana safety Amare Ferrell to return for 2026 season

Indiana football safety Amare Ferrell will return to the Hoosiers for his senior year in 2026, a source confirmed to TheHoosier.com on Monday.

>> Join TheHoosier.com today and get 50% OFF an annual subscription <<

Ferrell’s decision to re-sign with Indiana shuts down any speculation the Lake City, Florida native may forego his final year of collegiate eligibility for the NFL Draft.

“It means a lot,” Ferrell told TheHoosier.com following Indiana’s Peach Bowl win over Oregon on what this season has meant to him. “I’ve been through a lot this season, so it just means a lot for me.”

A member of the Hoosiers’ 2023 high school class, Ferrell earned playing time right away in Bloomington. Throughout his career, Ferrell has appeared in 39 career games for Indiana over the last three years.

Over the past two seasons, Ferrell has started each and every game for the Hoosiers. In 2025, Ferrell collected 47 total tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and four interceptions. He also tallied seven passes defended en route to a second-team All-Big Ten selection.

With safeties Louis Moore and Devan Boykin set to run out of eligibility come the conclusion of the 2025 season, Ferrell’s return helps paint a clearer picture of the Hoosiers’ 2026 safety group.

Ferrell is set to join fellow returner Byron Baldwin, Wisconsin transfer Preston Zachman and Cincinnati transfer Jiquan Sanks — amongst others — in Indiana’s safety room in 2026.

Not yet a member of TheHoosier? Join our community for 50% off your first year and get a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Join here!

Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content including X, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts.