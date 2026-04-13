Indiana secures commitment from Duke transfer guard Darren Harris

Indiana has landed a transfer commitment from former Duke guard Darren Harris, he announced on Monday.

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The 6-foot-5 rising junior joins Jaeden Mustaf as confirmed portal additions for the Hoosiers, with both taking visits to Bloomington over the weekend.

Harris’ visit began on Saturday, with a trip to Virginia following his visit to Indiana.

Harris averaged 3.3 points in 26 games played with the Blue Devils in his sophomore season, following up a freshman campaign where he averaged 2.0 points in 21 games played.

He was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2024, and is originally from Herndon, VA, playing his high school ball for Paul VI and Team Takeover on the EYBL circuit.

With 8.4 minutes per game averaged between his two seasons with Duke, Harris wasn’t necessarily given an opportunity to shine during his first two years of college. Indiana gives him a fresh start, however, as he should play a key role for Darian DeVries’ team this upcoming season.

Harris can be versatile, but his role with Jon Scheyer’s team was more of a spot-up shooter with limited chances to break out of that mold. He shot 33.3% from deep during the 2025-26 season, the fifth-best mark on the Blue Devils’ roster last season. At IU, Harris is expected to show off his shooting ability, but also make winning plays in other areas as well.

With two years of eligibility left, Harris gives Indiana flexibility for the future, while his Power Five experience is a major plus. He may not have been an impact player for Duke’s Final Four and Elite Eight teams over the past two years, but Harris can bring winning experience to Bloomington.

Now with two transfer commits, the Hoosiers’ portal haul is starting to take shape with more expected to join in the coming week.

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