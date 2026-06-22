Indiana set to play Western Kentucky in preseason exhibition

The Indiana basketball program is set to play Western Kentucky in a preseason exhibition game this October, the program announced on Monday.

The exhibition is set for October 25 at 4 pm ET in Evansville, Indiana at the Ford Center.

This comes one week after Indiana’s exhibition with North Carolina on October 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Western Kentucky enters year three with Hank Plona as its head coach. He is 35-29 in his first two seasons and is coming off of an 18-14 record last year.

Indiana and Western Kentucky have played three times in the regular season before, the lat time coming in 1993.

Indiana’s regular season is highlighted by non-conference matchups with Kentucky at Lucas Oil Stadium and Syracuse at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in November.

The Hoosiers have the No. 6 overall transfer class this offseason, after closing the transfer portal with the top class in the country.

Indiana brought back just one player from last season, Trent Sisley, and have added top-40 players Aiden Sherrell, Markus Burton and Samet Yigitoglu.

Entering year two under head coach Darian DeVries, Indiana is looking to bounce back from missing the NCAA Tournament a year ago and finishing with an 18-14 record.

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