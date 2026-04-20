Indiana Spring Game Preview: Details and storylines for Thursday's action

Thirteen weeks after Indiana hoisted the national championship trophy, Hoosier football is back in the form of the annual spring game. Fans will return to Memorial Stadium for the first time since the championship celebration on a frigid January afternoon, getting their first look at the 2026 Hoosiers in pursuit of back-to-back titles on what is expected to be a gorgeous April night.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m., with televised coverage on Big Ten Network. Indiana’s spring game wasn’t televised in 2025, but will return to BTN on the same night as the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Fernando Mendoza’s selection is expected to be shown on the videoboard inside Memorial Stadium, allowing for a special moment for the 2025 national champion while the 2026 team gets to showcase what it can do in front of Hoosier Nation.

A record crowd is expected in Bloomington on the eve of Little 500, as the 2026 Spring Game is a confluence of exciting events surrounding Indiana University. As for the game itself, it will feature the same format that Curt Cignetti has used during his first two seasons at IU.

It will be offense vs. defense, stylized as Crimson vs. Cream, but there will not be distinct rosters. Just offense going up against defense like any other scrimmage. There will be two 15-minute quarters, with designated media breaks for BTN to air commercials as well.

For scoring, the system is as follows:

How the offense can score:

Touchdown — 6 points

Extra point — 1 point

Field goal — 3 points

How the defense can score:

Touchdown — 6 points

Turnover gained — 4 points

Defensive stop — 3 points

Safety — 2 points

The Spring Game is free for all fans once again, but the 2026 edition is expected to draw record attendance numbers. Here is the official timeline from Indiana Athletics:

It might not be a full 60-minute contest, but there are still several storylines to follow ahead of Thursday’s action. Cignetti has mentioned that several Hoosiers will not appear — 17, according to the head coach — with notable players like Carter Smith and Charlie Becker sidelined Thursday.

With that, here are three main storylines surrounding the 2026 IU Spring Game.

How does Josh Hoover display development during the spring?

A storyline ahead of the past two spring games continues in the third year of the Cignetti era, as fans are eager to get a glimpse of their new transfer quarterback. This time, that comes in the form of former TCU signal-caller Josh Hoover, as he’ll start Thursday night leading Indiana’s offense.

In four years with the Horned Frogs — three as a starter — Hoover displayed a great ability to run an RPO offense, which happens to be the same scheme that Mike Shanahan and Tino Sunseri run in Bloomington.

This familiarity with Indiana’s offense was believed to make for a smooth transition, but growing pains are going to happen with any new quarterback. Kurtis Rourke wasn’t immediately the passer who threw for more than 3,000 yards in 2024, and Mendoza certainly didn’t show that he could be the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft during spring ball in 2025.

Hoover isn’t expected to be perfect, but how he looks after four weeks of practice with Indiana is cause for intrigue. Cignetti won’t compare his quarterbacks directly, especially as Hoover has a different frame than both Rourke and Mendoza, but the Spring Game presents a litmus test of sorts for how his progression is going.

How Hoover works with his offensive line, running backs and especially receivers might be the most critical aspect, as the primary goal of spring ball is to get everyone on the same page, especially with so many newcomers on the Indiana roster.

Thursday won’t be the end-all, be-all, but an impressive performance will garner more optimism around IU. If he struggles, there may be more questions than answers ahead of summer and fall camp.

Indiana’s Josh Hoover (10) during spring practice at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

How do the newcomers on Indiana’s defense fit together?

On a similar note to Hoover adjusting to his new home, Indiana’s defense is something to monitor as it relates to growth throughout spring practice. Seven different transfers will battle for starting roles ahead of the regular season, and the Spring Game can offer some insight into who has impressed and where everyone fits in.

Chiddi Obiazor, Tobi Osunsanmi and Joshua Burnham are all defensive ends looking to make an impact, while Joe Hjelle attempts to break into a crowded defensive tackle room.

At safety, Preston Zachman has already become a leader among the defensive backs, while A.J. Harris and Jiquan Sanks both hope to become impact players in the DB room. The Spring Game won’t reveal exactly who will and won’t start come fall, but it should provide a glimpse into who slots in where at each defensive position.

With a melting pot of returners from the 2025 championship team, as well as these transfers, Indiana has a lot of talented mouths to feed as it relates to snaps on the defensive side of the ball.

Thursday presents an opportunity to see who plays where, and how all the talent on Indiana’s defense blends together after spring practice designed to improve with the common goal of success in mind.

What does Indiana’s depth look like?

Because of several players forced to watch the Spring Game from the sidelines, the available players Thursday night will be limited. This should allow Indiana’s depth to be put on display, even more so than the average spring game.

Its exhibition nature has meant that almost everyone on the roster gets reps in spring games in the past, but increased opportunity this year draws intrigue into how younger players perform against their teammates.

Last year, we saw Lebron Bond, Davion Chandler and Khobie Martin impress on the offensive side, with all hoping to elevate into larger roles this season.

As for the under-the-radar players this season, tight ends Blake Thiry and Andrew Barker are names to look out for. Baylor Wilkin at left tackle is also someone to monitor, especially given his role as a starter with Smith’s absence on the offensive line.

Other younger linemen Jack Greer, Matt Marek, Austin Liebfried and Evan Parker should see action if they are healthy as well, with major importance placed on who can provide depth on an offensive line that could experience injuries.

On defense, tackle Jhrevious Hall, linebackers Kaden McConnell and PJ Nelson, along with defensive backs Jaylen Bell and Garrett Reese, are younger players to follow as potential contributors in reserve roles.

Of course, every player is vying to see the field during the regular season. These names are just some of the underclassmen who can make an impact, with the Spring Game serving as an opportunity to prove it in front of coaches and fans.

It might only be an exhibition, but these players understand that this is the last organized football activity until fall camp begins in early August. This, coupled with the fact that it’s fans’ first chance to see their 2026 Hoosiers as a team, makes it an anticipated night for a multitude of reasons.

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