Indiana, Syracuse set for November matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Indiana has officially announced its game against Syracuse that will tip off on November 9 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

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Syracuse is coming off of a 15-17 season but will be bringing in first-year head coach Gerry McNamara, coming over from Siena.

Syracuse brings back notable players like former freshmen Kiyan Anthony (8.0 ppg) and Sadiq White Jr. (6.1 ppg, 3.3 rpg), in addition to notable transfers like McNeese guard Garwey Dual (8.4 ppg, 4.4 apg), Siena forward Tasman Goodrick (9.7 ppg, 7.3 rpg) and Siena wing Gavin Doty (18.0 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 2.2 apg).

Indiana’s non-conference schedule also includes Kentucky at Lucas Oil Stadium.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana men’s basketball program will meet Syracuse on Monday, Nov. 9, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Tip time and television designation will be announced at a later date.

The matchup will be the eighth between the Hoosiers and the Orange. Indiana claimed the first meeting by a score of 74-73 in the 1987 NCAA Championship game (March 30, 1987). Syracuse has won the last six contests, including a 61-50 result in the 2013 NCAA Sweet Sixteen (March 28, 2013).

Syracuse (2,022 wins) and Indiana (1,968) both rank in the top-12 of all-time collegiate victories. Both programs rank inside the top-20 in championship game appearances, Final Four appearances, NCAA Tournament appearances, and March Madness victories.

Tickets will be available through Gainbridge Fieldhouse beginning on Thursday, June 4.

Complete Sports Management, the group putting on the event, is an all-encompassing sports events and marketing agency whose core capabilities include the creation of sporting events globally, event management, sponsorship, and hospitality packages. A global brand with a personal touch, Complete Sports Management is responsible for the creation of top-tier sporting events, including the Battle 4 Atlantis Basketball Tournament and the Bahamas Bowl, college football’s longest running international FBS bowl game.

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