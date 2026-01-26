Indiana tasked with limiting 'elite' Braden Smith who controls a 'very balanced' Purdue team

Indiana tasked with limiting 'elite' Braden Smith who controls a 'very balanced' Purdue teamby: Alec Lasley12 minutes agoallasleyRead In AppJan 24, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) dribbles the ball around Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) during the second half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn ImagesBraden Smith is the head of the snake for Purdue and Indiana is tasked with doing what few have been able to do; slow him down.