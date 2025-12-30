TheHoosier.com Roundtable: Rose Bowl Preview, 13-0 Run & Portal Needs

Shannon Griffith | Football Analyst | TheHoosier.com

Indiana Football has entered rare air.

At 13–0, Big Ten Champions, and preparing for a Rose Bowl showdown with Alabama, the Hoosiers are no longer chasing relevance—they are defending a standard. This edition of TheHoosier.com Roundtable brings together Coach Shannon “Coach Griff” Griffith, Zach Browning, Colin McMahon, and Drew Rosenberg to preview the Rose Bowl matchup, reflect on the historic season that brought Indiana to Pasadena, and look ahead to early 2026 transfer portal needs.

This is not a celebration episode. It’s an evaluation of where Indiana stands—and where it’s going.

A 13–0 Season That Changed the Program

Indiana didn’t stumble into the College Football Playoff. This season was built on consistency, discipline, and an identity that held up week after week. The Hoosiers navigated the pressure of being hunted, handled expectations, and closed games like a championship program.

Winning the Big Ten wasn’t just about talent—it was about execution, preparation, and belief. This team showed an ability to respond to adversity, adjust on the fly, and control games in all three phases. That foundation is why Indiana enters the Rose Bowl as a legitimate contender, not a feel-good story.

Why Indiana Belongs on the Rose Bowl Stage

The Rose Bowl has always been about more than a single game. It’s a measuring stick.

Indiana’s physicality up front, depth on defense, and situational awareness translate to postseason football. This team does not rely on chaos or desperation. It plays complementary football—protecting the ball, winning field position, and forcing opponents to earn every yard.

That approach will be tested against Alabama, a program defined by depth, speed, and postseason experience. But Indiana’s strength lies in its discipline. The Hoosiers have been consistent in first-down success, red-zone efficiency, and limiting explosive plays—all critical factors when facing an elite opponent.

The Keys Against Alabama

If Indiana is going to beat Alabama in the Rose Bowl, the margin for error is small.

Protecting the football is non-negotiable. Winning first down matters. Red-zone efficiency will swing momentum. Defensively, Indiana must limit explosive plays and force Alabama to drive the length of the field.

This is not a game Indiana wins by chasing points. It’s a game won by controlling tempo, playing clean football, and capitalizing on opportunities when they present themselves.

Looking Ahead: Early 2026 Transfer Portal Needs

Success brings opportunity—but it also brings roster turnover.

As Indiana transitions from breakthrough season to sustained contender, the transfer portal becomes a strategic tool rather than a patchwork solution. The conversation now shifts from “What do we need?” to “Where do we upgrade without disrupting culture?”

Depth at key positions, veteran leadership, and competition across the roster will define Indiana’s portal approach heading into 2026. The challenge will be maintaining the standard set by this 13–0 team while continuing to raise the talent floor.

Indiana’s New Reality

Indiana Football has changed the national conversation. The Hoosiers are no longer fighting for recognition—they’ve earned it.

The Rose Bowl against Alabama is the next test, but it’s also a confirmation of progress. The real question now isn’t whether Indiana belongs. It’s how long the Hoosiers plan to stay.

This episode of TheHoosier.com Roundtable breaks down the moment, the matchup, and the future—because Indiana Football isn’t chasing moments anymore. It’s building something lasting.