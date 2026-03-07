Indiana vs Ohio State: 4 thoughts heading into critical matchup with NCAA Tournament hopes on life support

Indiana vs Ohio State: 4 thoughts heading into critical matchup with NCAA Tournament hopes on life supportby: Alec Lasley2 hours agoallasleyRead In AppDec 9, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Lamar Wilkerson (3) and forward Tucker Devries (12) celebrate after a play during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn ImagesIndiana needs a win on Saturday and it needs some help along the way. A look at some of the key storylines to follow.