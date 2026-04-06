Indiana wing Jasai Miles to enter the transfer portal

Indiana junior wing Jasai Miles is entering the transfer portal, sources confirm to TheHoosier.com. Travis Branham of 247Sports was the first to report the news.

Miles appeared in 26 games for the Hoosiers and averaged 1.6 points and 1.9 rebounds in 9.5 minutes per game.

The 6-foot-6 wing committed to Indiana after spending his first two years with North Florida. In his final season there, he averaged 15.4 points and 6.8 rebounds, earning Third-Team All-ASUN honors.

Miles scored in double-figures in 29 of 32 games last year with North Florida, but did not reach that mark in a game with Indiana.

SEE ALSO: Indiana guard Jason Drake to enter the transfer portal

Miles was the 5th player to commit to head coach Darian DeVries out of the transfer portal last year, but was never able to find a consistent role in the Indiana rotation. He played nine minutes in the Hoosiers’ Big Ten Tournament loss to Northwestern.

Miles will have just one year of eligibility remaining.

Miles is now the second player to enter the transfer portal for the Hoosiers joining Jason Drake.

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