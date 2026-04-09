Indiana wing Nick Dorn to enter transfer portal

Indiana junior wing Nick Dorn will enter the transfer portal, he told On3s Joe Tipton on Thursday morning.

Dorn played just one season in Bloomington after transferring in from Elon last offseason.

He appeared in 30 games, with 12 starts, and averaged 8.1 points while shooting 38 percent from three.

He missed the entire offseason and most of the fall with a foot injury after offseason surgery to repair an issue he dealt with last season.

After averaging 7.1 points in the first 16 games he went on an incredible four-game run for Indiana which helped turn the season around at the time.

Indiana Transfer Buzz: Where things stand with key targets after opening of portal

He went on to average 20.3 points and shoot 46.5 percent from three on 5 made 3s a game against Michigan, Rutgers, UCLA and Purdue.

After that stretch, however, defenses learned how to play him and rarely gave him the opportunity to see an open three. He averaged just 5.0 points and shot 25 percent for the remaining 10 games when Indiana went 3-7 to close the year.

Dorn has appeared in 85 games in his career and is a career 36.3 percent three-point shooter.

Indiana has just one player remaining who saw action this past season in freshman Trent Sisley. Indiana is still awaiting the decision on freshman froward Andrej Acimovic, who redshirted this season.

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