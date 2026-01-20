Indiana's national championship embodies everything that sports stand for

Why do we love sports?

Is it because of the competition? The pageantry? The connection between those who cheer for the same team? Or the stories told along the way?

Maybe it’s a combination of all of it, wrapped into moments that make us feel something bigger than ourselves. But what’s clear is that a story like Indiana’s is the reason we love sports.

It’s the reason we watch them, the reason we devote our lives to them. The reason children go out to tee-ball practice after school, the reason fans pack into stadiums in below-freezing temperatures, the reason everyone clings to hope when things look bleak.

And Indiana football, the once losingest college football program in the country, embodies what sports are about. But the Hoosiers have a new title, one that has a better ring to it.

Indiana football — the 2026 College Football Playoff national champion.

Unbelievable.

The Hoosiers proved that, in sports, truly anything is possible. A story like Indiana’s is one of hope, dedication and hard work. It’s one that proves having the right people in an organization is what counts — not past success or failure.

Curt Cignetti has taken a team from worst to first, but it’s not about that. Indiana’s story is an encapsulation of what sports mean: how they affect people, how they bring them joy, and what a team can do for a community.

Indiana University has been starved of basketball success for the better part of the last 20 years and hadn’t seen true football success since the program’s inception in 1887. Hoosier football was a perennial loser, a laughingstock of the Big Ten — and yet, it’s a national champion in just Cignetti’s second year.

Indiana was 502-717 when Cignetti stepped foot inside Memorial Stadium. It hadn’t won a bowl game since 1991, and the most wins the Hoosiers totaled in any two-year span in program history was 16.

And now Indiana has 16 wins — in one season.

No one believed the Hoosiers could become a consistent above-.500 program, let alone a national champion, but that’s not how Cignetti operates.

He’s committed to his craft — and his craft is winning. Winning by being the hardest-working person in the room, but also by bringing in people who share the same vision. Every single one of Indiana’s coaches and players has bought into what Cignetti’s program is about.

Hard work. Dedication. Preparation. Never satisfied. These are the principles that have gotten Indiana to this point, but they’re also principles that apply to every walk of life.

The Hoosiers’ story is exactly why we love sports, but the way they’ve climbed to the mountaintop of college football is a microcosm of life itself. Anything is possible if you work hard enough, and Indiana has proven that without a shadow of a doubt.

It’s the American dream — and Indiana has achieved it in the most American sport possible.

College football is uniquely American. It’s captivated the nation for decades, but it’s long been gripped by the blue bloods, with little room for anyone else to sniff national success.

Indiana has shaken up the college football world. It’s bucked every trend, proven every naysayer wrong, and left no doubt during its run to the 2026 national championship. The Hoosiers did it convincingly, with an electric offense paired with a dominant defense.

Players like Fernando Mendoza, Elijah Sarratt, Mikail Kamara and Aiden Fisher were undervalued their entire careers. When they teamed up with Cignetti, they collectively proved that public perception is often wrong.

It doesn’t matter what the establishment believes. It doesn’t matter what the status quo is. And for anyone who’s a disbeliever — work ethic and preparation will more than make up for what so-called experts say about you.

Indiana doesn’t have a single five-star recruit on its roster, has a blue-chip ratio of 8% and featured multiple big-time contributors who weren’t even given a star out of high school. They were “misfits,” but it didn’t matter.

Cignetti evaluated based on character rather than hype, and it allowed a team full of undervalued players to make a statement — then another statement, and then another — with each ensuing win.

No one believed the Hoosiers could beat Oregon on the road, but they did. IU seemed dead in the water against Penn State, and still escaped. A test against No. 1 Ohio State would show IU’s true colors — and it certainly did.

After Indiana’s first Big Ten title since 1967, it was the consensus No. 1 team in the country, and it never looked back. A great sports story usually includes an underdog taking down a favorite, but Indiana’s run was even better.

It was, by far, the best team in college football in 2025-26, and the Hoosiers’ run through the College Football Playoff proved that. They demolished a historic powerhouse in Alabama at the Rose Bowl, throttled Oregon in a rematch at the Peach Bowl, and against Miami in its home stadium — out-physicaled the Hurricanes and showed Indiana’s incredible strength.

Against a Miami team littered with high-level recruits, Indiana once again showed that its will to win is greater than what society has to say. The Hoosiers finished the job and wrote the final chapter in what has been one heck of a storybook season.

At 16-0, Indiana has a claim to be considered one of the best teams in college football history. Typing that sentence doesn’t feel right, but Cignetti and the Hoosiers made it happen at a school that was once the doormat of power-conference football.

It’s quite possibly the greatest sports story in American history — and one that embodies everything sports stand for. It’s changed lives across the state of Indiana, and really, the entire country.

The Hoosiers proved that anything is possible, even in a sport that had historically been reserved for the elite. By essentially every stretch of the imagination, Indiana was the worst football program in the country when Cignetti became its head coach — and now it sits on college football’s throne.

It’s something these players and coaches have been working toward their entire lives, despite being overlooked every step of the way. Cignetti has his masterpiece, while so many of the Hoosiers can say they proved everyone wrong.

That’s why they play the games. That’s why they suited up for practice every day. That’s why they got into sports in the first place — to have this moment. Indiana’s moment. For all of Hoosier Nation to enjoy.

It’s been a sleeping giant of a fan base, but now it gets to revel in the fact that its team just completed something straight out of a movie. But it’s reality — and something that will live on forever.

Indiana football — the 2026 College Football Playoff national champion.

Unbelievable.

Sports are worth caring about. And Indiana’s story is exactly why.

