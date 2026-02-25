Indiana's NCAA Tournament hopes take major hit after falling to Northwestern at home

Indiana’s NCAA Tournament resume was clear going into a Tuesday night matchup with Northwestern. The Hoosiers didn’t have the greatest record against elite competition, but they took care of business against teams they were supposed to beat.

It was straightforward, albeit frustrating, but Darian DeVries’ team still looked like it had a strong case to be on the right side of the bubble despite back-to-back losses by 20-plus points.

But instead of bouncing back and picking up a win to keep Indiana’s pace in the tournament conversation, its resume was turned completely upside down. One of the core foundations of IU’s postseason case was wiped away with an incredibly disappointing loss inside Assembly Hall.

The Wildcats erased a nine-point deficit to beat the Hoosiers, putting Indiana’s tournament chances in serious question. A once 17-8 Indiana team is now 17-11 and 8-9 in Big Ten play, as its defeat was one it couldn’t afford to take.

Northwestern came into the contest with a 3-13 conference record and no shot of playing postseason basketball outside of the Big Ten Tournament, making it a presumed win for many Indiana fans looking to project whether their team would do enough to be included in the field of 68.

But a presumed victory did not turn into reality. Indiana took what appeared to be a soul-crushing defeat, putting its tournament hopes into dire territory. And the worst part? Most of it was self-inflicted.

“There is no way in hell we should have lost this game,” Lamar Wilkerson said postgame.

Instant Analysis: Three takeaways from Indiana’s back-breaking loss Northwestern

The Hoosiers shot just 2 of 12 from 3-point range in the second half and missed 13 of their last 15 shots from the field. IU struggled mightily to contain Nick Martinelli, allowing continuous easy baskets, while Sam Alexis missed a game-tying free throw with less than a minute remaining.

It was ugly by every stretch of the imagination and a complete collapse in a situation where Indiana absolutely had to have a win. A controversial no-call on a Tucker DeVries game-tying 3-pointer with less than 10 seconds to go was highly debated, but the fact is Indiana should not have put itself in that position.

“I thought in the second half we got a little stagnant with some things. There wasn’t a lot of movement. We weren’t able to create advantages as much as I thought we did in the first half,” Darian DeVries told reporters.

Indiana’s 13-0 record against Quadrant 3 and 4 opponents was on the line, and with the loss, that unblemished record does stay the same, despite Northwestern being in Quad 3 territory before the game. But with the Wildcats improving after their victory, they entered the top 75 of the NET, making IU’s loss of the Quad 2 varietry.

With Indiana’s loss at Minnesota currently being Quad 1 after being Quad 2 for most of the season, falling to the Wildcats on Tuesday marks the first loss for IU outside of the first quadrant – very significant.

With a combined record of 4-11 between the first two quadrants, the Hoosiers’ resume remains incredibly thin against quality opponents. The one thing IU was hanging on to was the fact it had no eye-opening losses, and even though the NU defeat isn’t Quad 3 anymore, it will still be viewed as a loss a tournament team shouldn’t have taken.

Indiana now sits at No. 40 in the NET, which down from No. 36 before Tuesday night, while its WAB (Wins above bubble) ranks as No. 48 in the country, a major drop after the Hoosiers were No. 39 before the loss.

It does not doom IU completely, but it makes the road ahead increasingly treacherous. The Hoosiers afforded themselves zero wiggle room, with the next three games almost certainly needing to be victories if DeVries’ group wants to be on the right side of the bubble come Selection Sunday.

With Michigan State coming up next, it does not get any easier. Tom Izzo’s Spartans are one of the Big Ten’s best teams, and Sunday’s matchup at Assembly Hall is expected to pose a tougher challenge than what Northwestern presented.

The Postgame Report: Northwestern

“Coming off a loss like this, there is no better opportunity than hosting a really good Michigan State team. We have to come prepared for that one a lot better, a lot more locked in, and take advantage of these opportunities. They’re starting to get fewer,” Tucker DeVries said after the loss Tuesday night.

With just three games to go before the Big Ten Tournament gets underway, Indiana is desperate for a victory to get its season back in the right direction. But a contest against Northwestern was supposed to be the perfect “get-right” game. It was supposed to support the notion that Indiana doesn’t struggle against mediocre competition.

And it was supposed to be a win — but it wasn’t. There are no guarantees in college basketball, and the Hoosiers learned that the hard way. Their metrics may still be withing striking distance for an NCAA Tournament spot, but with three straight losses entering a tough game against Michigan State, what the computers say might not matter.

Tucker DeVries mentioned Indiana’s “season isn’t defined by this game,” but as it relates to the NCAA Tournament conversation, the loss to Northwestern might actually decide the Hoosiers’ exclusion from the field.

There is still time to turn things around, but after an avoidable loss in front of its home crowd, Indiana may have reached a season low after falling to the Wildcats by four.

Not yet a member of TheHoosier? Join our community for Just $1 and get a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Join here!

Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content including X, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts.