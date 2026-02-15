Indiana's rebounding woes were simply 'too much too overcome' in blowout loss to Illinois

With just under five minutes left in the first half of Indiana’s matchup at Illinois, forward David Mirkovic rose up for a 3-point attempt for the Illini. He missed, with the basketball bouncing high off the rim.

Illinois picked up an offensive rebound. Luckily for the Hoosiers, the Illini missed their second shot of the possession.

But Illinois grabbed another offensive rebound. And then missed another shot, and grabbed yet another offensive rebound. Three offensive rebounds, all in 33 seconds.

While the possession — somehow — didn’t result in any Illinois points, it encapsulated everything that went wrong for Indiana in a 71-51 loss at the State Farm Center. Simply put, the Hoosiers couldn’t rebound, and the Illini dominated the painted area.

Indiana lost the rebounding battle 38-25, with Illinois totaling 15 offensive rebounds and 17 second-chance points. The Hoosiers mustered just four offensive rebounds and five second-chance points, as they just couldn’t keep up with how the Illini were crashing the glass.

“The offensive rebounding on their end, it was really too much for us to overcome,” head coach Darian DeVries explained postgame.

Seven first-half offensive rebounds dug Indiana in a 33-31 hole at the break, but once Illinois got out to a run to begin the second half, the offensive rebounds started to dig that hole even deeper, with 13 of Illinois’ second-chance points coming after halftime.

This was the furthest thing from a winning recipe and prevented any chance at a comeback from Indiana as the game neared its end. It was demoralizing, to say the least, but not entirely surprising considering the matchup at hand.

“We knew it was the number one thing that we had to do a good job of if we were to come in here and win,” DeVries said regarding the importance of rebounds.

“I thought as the game wore on, they wore into us a little bit, and those opportunities became too many.”

And with so many more opportunities, Illinois took full advantage. It didn’t have exceptional shot-making, but 15 more attempts from the field were all the Illini needed to completely dismantle Indiana.

The Hoosiers weren’t shooting efficiently either, but it wasn’t a completely woeful performance. Lamar Wilkerson scored 21, and was a serious threat when Indiana was able to have rhythm on offense.

IU also had a higher 3-point percentage throughout the ballgame, while Illinois totaled just a three percent advantage shooting from the field.

These aren’t numbers that would lead to a 20-point game, but with an extreme rebounding and paint-scoring discrepancy, this one wasn’t particularly close in the second half. Illinois totaled 40 points in the paint compared to Indiana’s 26, as the Hoosiers had a tremendously difficult time defending Illinois’ bigs down low, especially after an offensive rebound.

Time after time, Indiana played good enough defense to force a missed shot but couldn’t finish the job with a rebound. And time after time, Illinois followed it up with an easy two points by being the stronger team in the paint.

Rebounding is just as important as any other facet of basketball — and Indiana failed miserably. The Hoosiers know it, but even more strikingly, it was a weakness that Illinois took notice of as well.

“One of the big keys to the game was just getting back to us on the glass,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said after his team’s win.

He added that getting downhill and to the rim was “a very big part” of what the Illini were trying to do, given Indiana’s lack of size and evidence to prove it.

It was no different on Sunday, as Indiana was exposed on the offensive glass. It wasn’t just a size differential either, as guard Kylan Boswell picked up four offensive rebounds, while Kaeton Wagler, another guard, added three rebounds on the offensive end.

Indiana was getting beat at every position, as this is a problem that continues to persist among the entire team. The Hoosiers defended in a way that could’ve allowed them a win, but with such a massive difference in physicality down low, IU never had a shot.

“We just got to be tougher and more physical,” forward Sam Alexis said when asked how the Hoosiers can correct their mistakes.

Indiana has five more regular-season games to figure it out, but what was seen against Illinois on Sunday afternoon was the furthest thing from promising. When the Hoosiers have success, they’re able to hold their own near the basket, but when they don’t is where things get extremely dicey.

And considering IU’s status as a team still fighting for a tournament spot, rebounding has to be priority No. 1. Indiana needs a few more wins to feel comfortable come Selection Sunday, and it won’t get those if it rebounds like it did against Illinois.

The Hoosiers are 8-6 in games where they allow double-digit offensive rebounds, compared to 9-3 otherwise. Indiana is 8-1 when they out-rebound the opponent, while they’re 9-9 when the opponent totals more rebounds than it does.

Rebounding is one of, if not the biggest factors for DeVries’ team, and it might decide whether Indiana can make the tournament. Some may say that IU lives and dies by the 3-pointer, but I’d argue they live or die based on how badly they get beaten in the rebounding department.

