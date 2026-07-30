Indiana's remarkable turnaround commands significant attention from other programs at B1G Media Days

CHICAGO – Curt Cignetti and Indiana might be a part of the final group of programs at Big Ten Media Days, rounding out the festivities in Chicago on Thursday, but the Hoosiers have certainly had their place during the first couple of days of interviews from around the conference.

IU and its historic turnaround have been a very real topic of conversation, with coaches and players voicing their praise for what the Hoosiers have been able to do since Cignetti has been at the helm, specifically the 16-0 national championship campaign a season ago.

Programs that are ideally focused on their own individual goals ahead of the upcoming regular season have suddenly been forced to field questions about what’s gone down in Bloomington, obviously in stark contrast to how IU was viewed even just a few years ago. Before, the program was largely an afterthought, certainly not a pertinent topic at media days, but now Indiana is unavoidable, and we’ve heard several voices share their thoughts on the Hoosiers.

“That is single-handedly the most impressive story that I’ve witnessed in my college career,” Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said (h/t The Herald-Times).

“The way they’ve dominated teams, it’s just really impressive. Obviously, he has a way of doing things that is unique to him and awesome,” he added.

Bielema’s Illini infamously lost to Indiana 63-10 in Week 4 of the 2025 season, giving him firsthand experience of what it’s like to face Indiana under Cignetti, and a unique perspective on how emphatic the Hoosiers’ victories were.

Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck had a very similar thought on Cignetti’s turnaround, as he didn’t mince words when he was asked about his reaction to the perfect season completed by the Hoosiers in such a short amount of time.

“What Curt Cignetti did was the greatest college moment and maybe season of any sport of all time,” Fleck said. “I have never seen anything like that in my life. … He called his own shot like Babe Ruth.”

Another point that Fleck made was the fact that Indiana’s “worst to first” story provides evidence that programs not historically part of the elite class can actually win big in college football — not just have a dream season and a possible playoff inclusion, but really win it all and dominate in doing so.

He made sure to explain that every program is different, and that resources are not parallel everywhere you go, but Indiana can be pointed to as an example that what was once perceived as impossible is in fact possible.

And as wild as this might be, Indiana’s in-state rivals subscribe to this idea as well. Purdue head coach Barry Odom and quarterback Ryan Browne both said that Indiana’s success is viewed as a beacon of hope around the Boilermaker program.

“If you look at it in the landscape of college football, it should give every player, every coach, every fan base hope, vision and belief that it can happen,” Odom told reporters on Wednesday.

He also made the point that every program has different circumstances, but Indiana winning so quickly has “sped things up” in regard to expectations for new head coaches. Obviously Purdue hasn’t experienced the turnaround that Indiana has, and instead of hostility within the rivalry, there’s a feeling of hope on the side of the Boilermakers.

“It should give every player, every coach, every fan base hope, vision and belief that it can happen.”



Purdue head coach Barry Odom speaks on #iufb, sharing that its turnaround should give other programs hope.



Also said that he’s love to be playing meaningful games in November,… pic.twitter.com/rdPk2ITyBj — Colin McMahon (@ColinMcMahon31) July 29, 2026

“I think it shows us that regardless of what the past years have been, we can turn it around just like that,” Browne explained. “That’s probably, you know, the most motivating thing about it.”

Indiana has made programs like Purdue take on the “Why not us?” mentality, even if they’re rivals. The IU story is just too unthinkable to get over, and it transcends whatever hostility that could exist between the two sides. In reality, Indiana is now closer to Ohio State than Purdue, and that’s shown in the difference in responses between the Boilers and Buckeyes.

OSU head coach Ryan Day was also asked about the Hoosiers, and he acknowledged just how much is different with the football program now, while also understanding the challenge IU now presents.

“The atmosphere there has changed. It’s really ramped up there. That will be another game on the road that we’re going to have to prepare for and play well,” Day said on the Oct. 17 matchup between the two.

“You got to give them a lot of credit,” he added. “We look back on the game that we played in the Big Ten championship, look at some of those key situational things that we should have done a much better job with. We take ownership of that. We had to get that better. They won in those situations. If we win those situations, the outcome’s different. But that’s football. That’s where we’ve got to be better, and make sure we’re ready next time when those opportunities come up that we make the plays.”

This is a much different answer than what some of the other coaches gave, but that’s to be expected when it’s coming from Ohio State. The Buckeyes aren’t going to be in awe of what the Hoosiers did, and they’re certainly not going to be hopeful that they could be the next Indiana, because they’re already established at the top of the sport.

Day’s experience with IU is completely different from Bielema’s, Fleck’s or Odom’s, as he’s the competitor moving forward that Cignetti is looking to take a title away from. But at the end of the day, respect was given to Indiana and its historic 2025 season.

Because what other reaction could there be? What the Hoosiers did week in and week out last season was special, and while that may be old news to some, the fact that it’s still being brought up during media days shows that folks still can’t get over what we all saw unfold from 2025 into early 2026.

It was remarkable. And it’s made Indiana a focal point at media days even if the Hoosiers are the last to take the podium in Chicago this week.

Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content on X, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts.