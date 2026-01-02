Indiana’s Rose Bowl win over Alabama just a 'stepping stone' in chase for perfection

Under the white glare of the Rose Bowl lights, backup quarterback Alberto Mendoza bent at the waist and took a knee. Then another. Then one final, deliberate kneel that allowed the last seconds to drain from the clock.

Victory formation.

On the sport’s grandest stage, it meant everything — and yet it still meant something else entirely.

It was history for Indiana. It was the dismantling of one of college football’s most decorated bloodlines. It was win No. 14 in a season that has already rewritten the program’s place in the national spotlight. It was a night that will live forever for Hoosier fans who have waited their entire lives to see Indiana at the top of college football.

But it was not the finish line. Not even close.

“It’s just a stepping stone for us,” linebacker Aiden Fisher said postgame. “We have two more that we need to win … We’re going to enjoy tonight, but we have more work to be done.”

That truth lingered long after Indiana’s 38-3 demolition of Alabama was complete, long after the crimson jerseys disappeared down the tunnel and the Rose Bowl grass bore the scars of a game that was never in doubt. Thursday night was never about reaching the summit.

It was about clearing the next obstacle.

Across from them stood one of the bluest of blue bloods, a program that has defined excellence for generations. Indiana did not blink. It did not shrink. It did not treat the moment as sacred or final. It treated Alabama as the next team standing between it and something bigger.

When the clock hit triple zeros inside Rose Bowl Stadium, the Hoosiers had not crossed a checkered finish line. They had simply taken another step forward on a path they believe ends somewhere college football has never been before.

On a rain-soaked field beneath a sky heavy with history, Indiana did not climb the mountain. It climbed another rung on a ladder it believes leads to a national championship. The Hoosiers believe the pot of gold still waits at the end of the rainbow, that the trophy still sits somewhere down the road.

“We came away with this one, it’s a great win,” offensive lineman Carter Smith said. “There’s more on the road ahead.”

That road has reshaped everything about this program. Indiana enters January undefeated, unflinching and fully aware that the target now rests squarely on its back. The Hoosiers are the No. 1 team in the country. They are the favorite. They are the standard everyone else is measured against.

Inside the locker room, though, that reality offers no comfort.

For years, these players lived as hunters — chasing relevance, chasing respect, chasing a seat at college football’s table. Even now, with no one ranked above them, Indiana still understands exactly what it means to pursue something just out of reach.

“Everyone wants to be number one. We’ve been the guys that want to be number one. We know what it’s like to be on the hunt,” linebacker Isaiah Jones said. “So for us, we’re trying to beat ourselves. When you’re number one, you still have someone to chase, and that’s us. That’s a perfect game as a defense, offense, special teams.”

That is the pursuit now. Perfection.

Indiana is chasing the kind of season that lives in permanent ink, an unbeaten run capped by a national championship and a place rarified air in the history of the sport.

But the Hoosiers are also chasing something no one has ever touched. No team has ever finished 16-0.

Two more wins would do it. A semifinal victory. A championship victory. Sixteen Saturdays without failure. Sixteen nights that ended without the taste of defeat. Sixteen steps taken without slipping.

Even in the immediate aftermath of Thursday night, with music pulsing through the locker room and smiles etched across tired, rain-soaked faces, there was restraint. This was a celebration, not the celebration.

Athletic director Scott Dolson felt it, too, standing amid the noise and trying to process what Indiana had just done on that muddy field in Pasadena.

“It’s hard to kind of let that soak in,” Dolson said. “We’ve still got a lot of work to do … We still have a lot of season left.”

Dolson understands that mindset. He lived it once before, as a student manager under Bob Knight, watching teams that never confused progress with completion. He sees the same edge now, that refusal to exhale and the understanding that history only matters when the work is finished.

That attitude has taken hold everywhere inside the program.

“I certainly know where we are and appreciate where we are, but at the same time, when you still have work left to do you have to really focus on that and that’s really where everybody is,” Dolson said. “I think there’s a lot of people that know that we still have a lot more work to do.”

So Thursday night, the Hoosiers packed up and moved on.

They became the first team with a first-round bye in the 12-team College Football Playoff era to win a quarterfinal game, they earned a rematch with Oregon and they advanced another square on the board.

Next comes the Peach Bowl — another moment heavy with stakes, another test waiting at the edge of the road.

And even then, it still will not be the finish line.

Indiana’s demolition of Alabama Thursday night was not an ending. It was a declaration. It was a reminder that this season is not defined by singular nights or isolated triumphs.

Perfection is still out there. And the Hoosiers are still chasing it.

