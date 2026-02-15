Skip to main content
Indiana
Join Now

Indiana's 'spurtability' proves to be biggest asset, yet biggest liability -- showing an offense that needs consistency

headshotby: Alec Lasley1 hour agoallasley
NCAA Basketball: Indiana at Illinois
Feb 15, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Lamar Wilkerson (3) drives the ball between Illinois Fighting Illini forward Ben Humrichhous (3) and Tomislav Ivisic (13) during the second half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Indiana continues to be inconsistent at best on offense and its 'spurtability' proves to be an asset and liability.

Join for $1
then billed annually
TheHoosier
+
+
One subscription: The best Indiana Hoosiers coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.