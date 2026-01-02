Skip to main content
Indiana
Join Now

Intel: Indiana expected to host key transfer portal wide receiver target

headshotby: Alec Lasley23 minutes agoallasley
NCAA Football: Arkansas at Texas
Nov 22, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Parker Livingstone (13) runs for a touchdown after making a catch during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The Indiana football program is expected to have a key transfer wide receiver on its campus this weekend as the portal opens.

50% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
TheHoosier
+
+
One subscription: The best Indiana Hoosiers coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.